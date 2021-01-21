Distell and Remgro's tentative steps into cannabis sector

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Nduduzo Makhathini
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini - at Jazz Artist
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini - at Jazz Artist
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction/ calls/ speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:10
EWN: Journalists to be named who have been implicated in the State Security Agency testimony
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
125
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 and ivermectin: doctors react to SAHPRA’s ‘compassionate-use’ programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Mendelson - Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town
Guests
Marc Mendelson - Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town
125
Today at 15:20
Slap on the wrist for cop accused of using Bushiri money to facilitate dropping of rape charges against her husband
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alex Mitchley
Guests
Alex Mitchley
125
Today at 15:40
A forged bottle of Gabriëlskloof Syrah found
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter-Allan Finlayson - Winemaker at Gabrielskloof
Guests
Peter-Allan Finlayson - Winemaker at Gabrielskloof
125
Today at 15:40
How the Clergy are dealing with Covid-19 deaths
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Russell Pollitt - Director at Jesuit Institute SA
Guests
Russell Pollitt - Director at Jesuit Institute SA
125
Today at 15:50
Will Skinny Jeans last forever as fashion?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Basson - GQ magazine
Guests
Jason Basson - GQ magazine
125
Today at 15:50
Cyclone Eloise impacting SA weather
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Liesl Dyson, associate professor in the Department of Geography, Geoinformatics and Meteorology, At the University of Pretoria
Guests
Prof Liesl Dyson, associate professor in the Department of Geography, Geoinformatics and Meteorology, At the University of Pretoria
125
Today at 16:10
DM: Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
125
Today at 16:10
Covid-19 second wave trends in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bruce Mellado
Guests
Bruce Mellado
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:20
ICASA challenging MTN suit
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng, Chairperson of ICASA
Guests
Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng, Chairperson of ICASA
125
Today at 16:33
An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingrid Jones - Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Guests
Ingrid Jones - Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
125
Today at 16:40
UK Variant found in SA and update on Vaccine effectiveness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Willem Hanekom, Director, Africa Health Research Institute
Guests
Prof Willem Hanekom, Director, Africa Health Research Institute
125
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] #CoronaLives
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sindi Magaba, Paying Tribute
Guests
Sindi Magaba, Paying Tribute
125
Today at 16:55
Paying tribute to Sibongile Khumalo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Update from Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the WC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 17:20
The once-mighty iceberg A68a looks to be in its death throes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olev Orheim - Norwegian glaciologist
Guests
Olev Orheim - Norwegian glaciologist
125
Today at 17:20
Jeff Together 25 hour challenge
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johno Meintjies
Guests
Johno Meintjies
125
Today at 17:46
Bottomless Coffee Band’s latest single, Ek Wou Nog,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Este Rabe - Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band
Guests
Este Rabe - Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band
125
Today at 18:09
The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale
Guests
Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale
125
Today at 18:13
Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith Stevens
Guests
Keith Stevens
125
