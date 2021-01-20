Biden's inauguration

Today at 12:05 BREAKING: Justice Jaftha says frmer pres Jacob Zuma is ordered to obey all summonses issued by the commission. He's directed to appear and give evidence on dates determined. He does not have a right to remain silent during the proceedings of the commissi The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:05 Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Lawson Naidoo

Lawson Naidoo

Today at 12:10 The Commission continues to hear State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence from an unidentified witness. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 How the virtual hosting of Sona 2021 will work The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Silvia Lucas - Deputy chairperson at National Council of Provinces (NCOP)

Today at 12:15 Corruption worsens Covid-19 response and recovery, according to 2020 Corruption Perceptions. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Karam singh, Head of Legal and Investigation for Corruption Watch

Karam singh, Head of Legal and Investigation for Corruption Watch

Today at 12:15 Electronic Vaccination Data Systems will roll-out Covid-19 vaccine - how will it work? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Today at 12:23 The family of Shonisani Lethole will host a virtual press conference on Thursday to respond to the report findings and recommendations, offering their perspective and demands for change at Tembisa Hospital. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 When will the National School Nutrition programme resume? Equal Education asks The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Ntsiki Dlulani - Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education

Ntsiki Dlulani - Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education

Today at 12:27 PREMIER DAVID MAHKURA GIVES UPDATE ON COVID-19 IN GAUTENG. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter

Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 DBE: Beneficiaries of the National School Nutrition programme have received food parcels The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education

Today at 12:37 Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono finally released on bail. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Hopewell Chin'ono - Zimbabwean Journalist.

Hopewell Chin’ono - Zimbabwean Journalist.

Today at 12:37 DOH rules on the handling of Covid human remains at funeral homes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairpersonn

John Storom

Today at 12:40 2020/2021 household affordability index The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Mervyn Abrahams

Mervyn Abrahams

Today at 12:41 CSA's Zak Yacoob steps down after 'inappropriate' verbal exchange with journalist. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter

Michael Pedro, EWN reporter

Today at 12:45 Sports Wrap! - Rabada reaches 200 Test wicket milestone. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter

Michael Pedro, EWN reporter

Today at 12:45 Tech Talk: SA government releases its own browser just to re-enable Flash support The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA

Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA

Today at 12:52 Mandy's book of the week: Those Who Live in Cages. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Terry-Ann Adams

Terry-Ann Adams

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish

JJ Cornish

Today at 13:33 Greener Living - what happened to Botswana's elephants? Lunch with Pippa Hudson
prof Rudi van Aarde

prof Rudi van Aarde

Today at 13:50 Wasp infestation in Cape Town? Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Charles Rudolf

Charles Rudolf

Today at 14:07 Covid-19 pandemic drives new trends in local property market Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Marcel du Toit

Marcel du Toit

Today at 15:10 Open to calls/introduction - Jacoob story? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 The latest regarding the SA struggle for Covid-19 vaccines Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

