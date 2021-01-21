Taxes to fund vaccines

Guest: Khaya Sithole



National Treasury has said that raising taxes is one of the options it is looking at as a way to raise what the department of health estimates is 20 billion rand South Africa will need to vaccinate the entire country.

It is also reportedly looking into several other possible funding mechanisms including widening the budget deficit and reprioritising government spending.

We speak to independent analyst and columnist, Khaya Sithole, about whether raising taxes is the best way to go about this.