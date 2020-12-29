Reaction to new rules pertaining to restaurants

Today at 12:23 The family of Shonisani Lethole will host a virtual press conference on Thursday to respond to the report findings and recommendations, offering their perspective and demands for change at Tembisa Hospital. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:23 When will the National School Nutrition programme resume? Equal Education asks The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ntsiki Dlulani - Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education

125 125

Today at 12:27 PREMIER DAVID MAHKURA GIVES UPDATE ON COVID-19 IN GAUTENG. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:27 DBE: Beneficiaries of the National School Nutrition programme have received food parcels The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education

125 125

Today at 12:37 Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono finally released on bail. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Hopewell Chin’ono - Zimbabwean Journalist.

125 125

Today at 12:37 DOH rules on the handling of Covid human remains at funeral homes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairpersonn

John Storom

125 125

Today at 12:40 2020/2021 household affordability index The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mervyn Abrahams

125 125

Today at 12:41 CSA’s Zak Yacoob steps down after ‘inappropriate’ verbal exchange with journalist. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Michael Pedro, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:45 Sports Wrap! - Rabada reaches 200 Test wicket milestone. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Michael Pedro, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:45 Tech Talk: SA government releases its own browser just to re-enable Flash support The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA

125 125

Today at 12:52 Mandy's book of the week: Those Who Live in Cages. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Terry-Ann Adams

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:56 Mandy's book of the week: Those Who Live in Cages. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Terry-Ann Adams

125 125

Today at 13:33 Greener Living - what happened to Botswana's elephants? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

prof Rudi van Aarde

125 125

Today at 13:50 Wasp infestation in Cape Town? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Charles Rudolf

125 125

Today at 14:07 Covid-19 pandemic drives new trends in local property market Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Marcel du Toit

125 125

Today at 14:40 Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Bianca Resnikov - Fashion Guru at ...

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open to calls/introduction - Jacoob story? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 The latest regarding the SA struggle for Covid-19 vaccines Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 15:50 The latest regarding the Rhinos in KNP Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jamie Paterson - Scientific Editor - Africa Geographic

125 125

Today at 16:05 Farmworkers transport: Discussions after 80 injured in truck crash Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Billy Claasen - Executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation

125 125

Today at 16:20 Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Zuma in Zondo matter - ordered to appear Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day

125 125

Today at 16:55 The wasp and the fig. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Simon van Noort - entomologist at Iziko Museums in Cape Town

125 125

Today at 17:05 The Western Cape and the Covid-19 vaccine - what is next? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:20 Nedbank Business Ignite Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:45 Books: Kate Mosse, author of The Burning Chambers series. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kate Mosse - null at Author

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125