Reports that many Americans face hunger after Trump delayed signing the aid bill

Today at 12:23
The family of Shonisani Lethole will host a virtual press conference on Thursday to respond to the report findings and recommendations, offering their perspective and demands for change at Tembisa Hospital.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:23
When will the National School Nutrition programme resume? Equal Education asks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsiki Dlulani - Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education
Guests
Ntsiki Dlulani - Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education
125
Today at 12:27
PREMIER DAVID MAHKURA GIVES UPDATE ON COVID-19 IN GAUTENG.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:27
DBE: Beneficiaries of the National School Nutrition programme have received food parcels
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
125
Today at 12:37
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono finally released on bail.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hopewell Chin’ono - Zimbabwean Journalist.
Guests
Hopewell Chin’ono - Zimbabwean Journalist.
125
Today at 12:37
DOH rules on the handling of Covid human remains at funeral homes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairpersonn
John Storom
Guests
John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairpersonn
John Storom
125
Today at 12:40
2020/2021 household affordability index
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams
125
Today at 12:41
CSA’s Zak Yacoob steps down after ‘inappropriate’ verbal exchange with journalist.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter
Guests
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap! - Rabada reaches 200 Test wicket milestone.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter
Guests
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: SA government releases its own browser just to re-enable Flash support
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA
Guests
Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA
125
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Those Who Live in Cages.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Terry-Ann Adams
Guests
Terry-Ann Adams
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Those Who Live in Cages.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Terry-Ann Adams
Guests
Terry-Ann Adams
125
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - what happened to Botswana's elephants?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
prof Rudi van Aarde
Guests
prof Rudi van Aarde
125
Today at 13:50
Wasp infestation in Cape Town?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charles Rudolf
Guests
Charles Rudolf
125
Today at 14:07
Covid-19 pandemic drives new trends in local property market
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcel du Toit
Guests
Marcel du Toit
125
Today at 14:40
Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnikov - Fashion Guru at ...
Guests
Bianca Resnikov - Fashion Guru at ...
125
Today at 15:10
Open to calls/introduction - Jacoob story?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
The latest regarding the SA struggle for Covid-19 vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 15:50
The latest regarding the Rhinos in KNP
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jamie Paterson - Scientific Editor - Africa Geographic
Guests
Jamie Paterson - Scientific Editor - Africa Geographic
125
Today at 16:05
Farmworkers transport: Discussions after 80 injured in truck crash
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Billy Claasen - Executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation
Guests
Billy Claasen - Executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation
125
Today at 16:20
Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Zuma in Zondo matter - ordered to appear
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day
Guests
Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day
125
Today at 16:55
The wasp and the fig.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon van Noort - entomologist at Iziko Museums in Cape Town
Guests
Simon van Noort - entomologist at Iziko Museums in Cape Town
125
Today at 17:05
The Western Cape and the Covid-19 vaccine - what is next?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:45
Books: Kate Mosse, author of The Burning Chambers series.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Mosse - null at Author
Guests
Kate Mosse - null at Author
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - There are changes to emigration rules on retirement funds, what does it mean for investors?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
