Gift of the Givers to deliver 900 oxygen machines to EC

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:23
The family of Shonisani Lethole will host a virtual press conference on Thursday to respond to the report findings and recommendations, offering their perspective and demands for change at Tembisa Hospital.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
When will the National School Nutrition programme resume? Equal Education asks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsiki Dlulani - Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education
Today at 12:27
PREMIER DAVID MAHKURA GIVES UPDATE ON COVID-19 IN GAUTENG.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
DBE: Beneficiaries of the National School Nutrition programme have received food parcels
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 12:37
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono finally released on bail.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hopewell Chin’ono - Zimbabwean Journalist.
Today at 12:37
DOH rules on the handling of Covid human remains at funeral homes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairpersonn
John Storom
Today at 12:40
2020/2021 household affordability index
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams
Today at 12:41
CSA’s Zak Yacoob steps down after ‘inappropriate’ verbal exchange with journalist.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap! - Rabada reaches 200 Test wicket milestone.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: SA government releases its own browser just to re-enable Flash support
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Those Who Live in Cages.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Terry-Ann Adams
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Those Who Live in Cages.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Terry-Ann Adams
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - what happened to Botswana's elephants?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
prof Rudi van Aarde
Today at 13:50
Wasp infestation in Cape Town?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charles Rudolf
Today at 14:07
Covid-19 pandemic drives new trends in local property market
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcel du Toit
Today at 14:40
Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnikov - Fashion Guru at ...
Today at 15:10
Open to calls/introduction - Jacoob story?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The latest regarding the SA struggle for Covid-19 vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
The latest regarding the Rhinos in KNP
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jamie Paterson - Scientific Editor - Africa Geographic
Today at 16:05
Farmworkers transport: Discussions after 80 injured in truck crash
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Billy Claasen - Executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation
Today at 16:20
Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Zuma in Zondo matter - ordered to appear
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day
Today at 16:55
The wasp and the fig.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon van Noort - entomologist at Iziko Museums in Cape Town
Today at 17:05
The Western Cape and the Covid-19 vaccine - what is next?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Books: Kate Mosse, author of The Burning Chambers series.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Mosse - null at Author
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - There are changes to emigration rules on retirement funds, what does it mean for investors?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Doctors applying for Ivermectin exemption on named patients 'cumbersome process' Western Cape Health's Dr Keith Cloete says restrictive control of a drug such as Ivermectin is 'very strict'. 28 January 2021 7:16 AM
Vaccine negotiation non-disclosure agreements 'the nature of the game' - Schoub Professor Barry Schoub, head of MAC on vaccines, says no information is shared until the deals are signed and sealed. 28 January 2021 4:32 AM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
View all Local
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament? "The current SSA is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting," says DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard. 27 January 2021 12:59 PM
'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member. 27 January 2021 8:41 AM
View all Politics
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone. 28 January 2021 11:27 AM
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations 'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 27 January 2021 7:16 PM
Would you invest in a blank cheque company? Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street 27 January 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Here's why you or your kids eye-sight may be worsening since lockdown The eye activates the small ciliary muscles to focus the eye for near sight, explains Adele Camarena of SA Optometric Association. 28 January 2021 7:04 AM
Which supermarket is cheapest? It depends when and what you are buying ConsumerTalk consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the 'basket of goods' comparison has a number of flaws. 27 January 2021 4:30 PM
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena. 27 January 2021 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
Doctors applying for Ivermectin exemption on named patients 'cumbersome process' Western Cape Health's Dr Keith Cloete says restrictive control of a drug such as Ivermectin is 'very strict'. 28 January 2021 7:16 AM
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets. 27 January 2021 2:25 PM
Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting Eindhoven’s mayor, likening the violence to a "civil war", wants the army to intervene. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 27 January 2021 11:20 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone. 28 January 2021 11:27 AM
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena. 27 January 2021 2:48 PM
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Gift of the Givers to deliver 900 oxygen machines to EC

Gift of the Givers to deliver 900 oxygen machines to EC

28 December 2020 4:57 PM

Guest: Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers

Disaster reponse NGO, Gift of the Givers, says it will be delivering 900 much-needed oxygen machine to hospitals in the Eastern Cape. The locally-made machines, produced by the CSIR and funded by the Solidarity Fund, are essentially mechanical instead of electronic, easy to use,  practical and highly effective. The Gift of the Givers says it will be distributing 12,000 of these machines free to everyone on the EC Health Group and nationwide. It says requests have been pouring in from hospitals overrun by patients requiring oxygen delivery.  We speak to the organisation's founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

New spate of elephant deaths in Botswana’s Okavango Delta

27 January 2021 6:12 PM

Guest: Keith Lindsay 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sludge removal services at wastewater plants to commence this week

27 January 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Qaanitah Hunter | State security shenanigans: The rot has been allowed to fester

27 January 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter | News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

4 million African web addresses have been stolen

27 January 2021 5:15 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A doctor argues we must start using ivermectin now

27 January 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Paul Freinkel | medical doctor in private practice in Johannesburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

27 January 2021 4:51 PM

Guest: Jacob Parakilas | LSE IDEAS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Answering the basic Covid-19 questions with Prof Francois Venter

27 January 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Francois Venter | Director of Ezintsha 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Guy Lamb: ANALYSIS | Lockdown policing is not lekker

27 January 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Dr Guy Lamb

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Good cop, bad cop: Will 2021 be a repeat of the lockdown policing seen in 2020?

27 January 2021 4:04 PM

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist - Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New light shed on Charles Darwin's 'abominable mystery'

26 January 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Richard Buggs | evolutionary biologist at Queen Mary, University of London

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Doctors applying for Ivermectin exemption on named patients 'cumbersome process'

World Local

You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Vaccine negotiation non-disclosure agreements 'the nature of the game' - Schoub

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Shonisani Lethole's mother wants accountability from hospital over his death

28 January 2021 11:59 AM

SA missed a few tricks in acquiring COVID-19 vaccines - Schoub

28 January 2021 10:56 AM

WATCH LIVE: Ms K continues giving evidence on SSA at Zondo Inquiry

28 January 2021 10:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA