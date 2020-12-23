Wits ICPP Covid tracking system

Guest: Bruce Mellado



There's been a surge in the number of Covid cases across South Africa in the last two weeks. The increases show clear signs of being the start of the second wave. Gauteng has the highest cumulative caseload in the country and already at least 20 wards have been identified as developing hotspots. Wits University's Institute for Collider Particle Physics, in collaboration with IBM, has developed a digital dashboard to flag these clusters. We speak to Professor Bruce Mellado, Director of the ICPP, who is also a senior scientist at iThemba LABS.