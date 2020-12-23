Update on Trump and the United States

Guest: US political commentator, Brooks Spector



US President Donald Trump, who is yet to acknowledge his resounding loss to Joe Biden, has announced a slew of presidential pardons, and issued a sudden demand for changes to a desperately needed $900 billion pandemic relief bill. Notably, he is asking for a big increase in the proposed $600 in direct payments to less well-off Americans, saying this should be increased to $2,000, which is the amount the Democrats requested in the first place. We speak to US political commentator, Brooks Spector.