Update on Garden Route beach closure case

Guest: Daniel Eloff | Attorney at Hurter Spies



AfriForum and the Great Brak River Business Forum this morning lost their bid in the High Court in Pretoria to have government’s decision to close some of the country's beaches overturned. The groups took the matter to court arguing the regulations will have a disastrous impact on businesses along the garden route. We speak to lawyer Daniel Eloff from Hurter Spies who represented the Great Brak River Business Forum.