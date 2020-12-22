New challenge to Covid regulations in Pretoria High Court

Guest: Daniel Eloff | Attorney at Hurter Spies
The Great Brak Business Forum (GBBF) and AfriForum have joined forces to take on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The groups want to overturn government’s decision to close all beaches in the wake of a new variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly through the country. We speak to lawyer Daniel Eloff from Hurter Spies who is representing the Great Brak River Business Forum.
Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Este Rabe | Band member at Bottomless Coffee BandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Olav Orheim | Norwegian glaciologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Glenda Grey | Professor at Sa Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jason Basson | GQ magazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter-Allan Finlayson | Winemaker at GabrielskloofLISTEN TO PODCAST
Marc Mendelson | Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kate Mosse | null at AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST