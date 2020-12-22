New challenge to Covid regulations in Pretoria High Court

Guest: Daniel Eloff | Attorney at Hurter Spies



The Great Brak Business Forum (GBBF) and AfriForum have joined forces to take on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The groups want to overturn government’s decision to close all beaches in the wake of a new variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly through the country. We speak to lawyer Daniel Eloff from Hurter Spies who is representing the Great Brak River Business Forum.