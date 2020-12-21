Zondo Commission update

Guest: Kgomotso Modise



DEPUTY CHIEF JUSTICE RAYMOND ZONDO SAYS THE COMMISSION WILL APPROACH THE HIGH COURT TO APPLY FOR ANOTHER EXTENSION.



The inquiry is due to complete its work by 31 March next year.



HOWEVER ZONDO SAYS THEY'VE LOST ABOUT 3 MONTHs DURING THE LOCKDOWN.



He says PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA is due to testify when proceedings resume next year.