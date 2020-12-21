Zondo Commission update

Guest: Kgomotso Modise
DEPUTY CHIEF JUSTICE RAYMOND ZONDO SAYS THE COMMISSION WILL APPROACH THE HIGH COURT TO APPLY FOR ANOTHER EXTENSION.
The inquiry is due to complete its work by 31 March next year.
HOWEVER ZONDO SAYS THEY'VE LOST ABOUT 3 MONTHs DURING THE LOCKDOWN.
He says PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA is due to testify when proceedings resume next year.
Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Este Rabe | Band member at Bottomless Coffee BandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Olav Orheim | Norwegian glaciologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Glenda Grey | Professor at Sa Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jason Basson | GQ magazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter-Allan Finlayson | Winemaker at GabrielskloofLISTEN TO PODCAST
Marc Mendelson | Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kate Mosse | null at AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST