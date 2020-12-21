Devastating cancellations on Garden Route

Guest: Theresa Emerick



A new survey shows that one-third of guesthouses on the Garden Route say they've lost at least half of their bookings following the closure of beaches in the area.

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an amendment of Level 1 regulations which included closing them until the 3rd of January to curb the spread of the coronavirus. We speak to Theresa Emerick of the online accommodation booking system provider, NightsBridge, that conducted the survey.