Update on new Covid strain plus increasing rates

Guest: Prof Ian Sanne
We speak to Ian Sanne, professor of Medicine at Witwaterstrand and CEO of Right to Care, who is also a member of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, about the new strain of the virus, if it is different to the one in the UK, and concerns about the massive increase in the rate of new cases. He is speaking in his private capacity.
Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
