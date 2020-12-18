Paul Simon founded YDE and the new EGG retail store - what is the next step for SA retail?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Jacob Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission rules ConCourt Constitutional law analyst Lawson Naidoo says the court took a dim view of Zuma's attempts to subvert directives and summonses. 28 January 2021 8:34 AM
Vaccine negotiation non-disclosure agreements 'the nature of the game' - Schoub Professor Barry Schoub, head of MAC on vaccines, says no information is shared until the deals are signed and sealed. 28 January 2021 4:32 AM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone. 28 January 2021 11:27 AM
Here's why you or your kids eye-sight may be worsening since lockdown The eye activates the small ciliary muscles to focus the eye for near sight, explains Adele Camarena of SA Optometric Association. 28 January 2021 7:04 AM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance "The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban," says Adam Gilchrist. "There is outrage. It’s tricky - it's a Catholic country." 29 January 2021 2:46 PM
Covid-19 anal swab producing better results not conclusive - Molecular Biologist UWC Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development Burtram Fielding explains. 29 January 2021 2:00 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
18 December 2020 4:37 PM

Guest: Paul Simon | Founder of YDE and EGG


John Maytham chats to Ingrid Jones ahead of #AnHourWith on Sunday

29 January 2021 6:42 PM

Find out more about Ingrid Jones as she chats to John Maytham ahead of An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk

 

Guest: Ingrid Jones | Founder-Director at Mikateko Media

Bottomless Coffee Band’s latest single, Ek Wou Nog,

29 January 2021 6:05 PM

Este Rabe | Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band

The once-mighty iceberg A68a looks to be in its death throes.

29 January 2021 5:49 PM

Olav Orheim | Norwegian glaciologist

Update from Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the WC

29 January 2021 5:26 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Books with John Maytham

29 January 2021 5:14 PM
Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show

29 January 2021 4:27 PM

Glenda Grey | Professor at Sa Medical Research Council

Will Skinny Jeans last forever as fashion?

29 January 2021 4:12 PM

Jason Basson | GQ magazine

A forged bottle of Gabriëlskloof Syrah found

29 January 2021 3:58 PM

Peter-Allan Finlayson | Winemaker at  Gabrielskloof

Covid-19 and ivermectin: doctors react to SAHPRA’s ‘compassionate-use’ programme

29 January 2021 3:44 PM

Marc Mendelson | Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town

Books: Kate Mosse, author of The Burning Chambers series.

28 January 2021 6:31 PM

Guest: Kate Mosse | null at Author 

J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey

Local

Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success

World Opinion

FS health dept ready for COVID vaccine rollout, already training people

29 January 2021 6:54 PM

Ster-Kinekor enters voluntary business rescue due to COVID-19 restrictions

29 January 2021 6:09 PM

Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back over R850k in legal fees to the SABC

29 January 2021 5:52 PM

