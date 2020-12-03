Stabilising the existing African penguin populations which are under massive decline

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
The wasp and the fig.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon van Noort - entomologist at Iziko Museums in Cape Town
Today at 17:05
The Western Cape and the Covid-19 vaccine - what is next?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Books: Kate Mosse, author of The Burning Chambers series.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Mosse - null at Author
Today at 18:08
Some company executives coined it during 2020 while normal people lost money. Is it okay ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Davies - Director at Just Share
Today at 18:12
Huge Group makes makes HUGE moves on Adapt IT
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joseph Busha - Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Private developer and landlord converts old corporate offices into apartments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Blend - Director at Africrest
Today at 18:50
Retail investors try beat Wall Street at its own game by pushing GameStop up by 1,700%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:09
Launch of The Side Hustle fund.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Three strategies/action plans for business owners to survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - There are changes to emigration rules on retirement funds, what does it mean for investors?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Stabilising the existing African penguin populations which are under massive decline

Stabilising the existing African penguin populations which are under massive decline

3 December 2020 5:30 PM

Lewis Pugh | UN Patron of the Seas


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Zuma in Zondo matter - ordered to appear

28 January 2021 4:54 PM

Guest: Genevieve Quintal | Political editor at Business Day

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest regarding the Rhinos in KNP

28 January 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Jamie Paterson | Scientific Editor - Africa Geographic 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest regarding the SA struggle for Covid-19 vaccines

28 January 2021 3:41 PM

Guest: Prof Helmuth Reuter | Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology   at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New spate of elephant deaths in Botswana’s Okavango Delta

27 January 2021 6:12 PM

Guest: Keith Lindsay 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sludge removal services at wastewater plants to commence this week

27 January 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Qaanitah Hunter | State security shenanigans: The rot has been allowed to fester

27 January 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter | News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

4 million African web addresses have been stolen

27 January 2021 5:15 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A doctor argues we must start using ivermectin now

27 January 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Paul Freinkel | medical doctor in private practice in Johannesburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

27 January 2021 4:51 PM

Guest: Jacob Parakilas | LSE IDEAS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Answering the basic Covid-19 questions with Prof Francois Venter

27 January 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Francois Venter | Director of Ezintsha 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

