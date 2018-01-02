Drought Levy

Andrew Canter's Comment on City of Cape Town’s proposed Drought Charge



Sirs

Thank you for your efforts to educate the public about conservation of water, and to augment Cape Town’s water supply.

As good citizens we are all making efforts to reduce consumption.

A reasonable person would find it hard to argue against investments in water infrastructure to buttress water supplies in the short- and long-term.

However, the proposed method of surcharging municipal rates

• falls heavily on the smaller portion of the population;

• takes no account of individuals’ efforts (and/or personal investments) to reduce consumption;

• violates the “user-pays” principle;

• will, any economist would advise, in effect create a water price subsidy, and thus mis-incentivize the larger part of the population to consume disproportionate quantities of water;

• has a “floor” but no “cap” (i.e. the levy is only on properties above a certain value, and is open-ended thereafter);

• has an indicated 3-year time horizon, but it appears it could become an open-ended property rates increase.

Therefore, in aggregate, the proposed surcharge is both unfair and unjust.

For all these reasons I strongly object to the proposed Water Surcharge on municipal rates.

A more fairer proposal:

a) I have no objection to the 6000 litre/per/month of free water to support the most vulnerable in society.

b) Rather than a municipal-rates-surcharge, the price of water (above the free-threshold) should be further increased, so that the costs of infrastructure falls on all the consumers of water in appropriate proportion to their water usage. This aligns with the “user pays” principle, avoids unfairness and mis-incentives.

c) If the City has medium-term financing needs for water infrastructure, it is easily able to access debt in the capital markets. I note the issuance of R1 billion of “Green Bonds” during 2017 at very advantageous interest rates, and that the City is able to access further such financing on short notice. Borrowing such funds from the bond market, banks, the DBSA, or international Development Finance Institutions is the normal and accepted method for financing municipal infrastructure (i.e. borrow, build, repay-from-proceeds).

Please lodge my formal objection. Thank you for your consideration.



