New survey shows jobs bounce back but hunger persists

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Health: Healthy Living Alliance calls to double South Africa’s sugar tax
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Guests
Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
125
Today at 05:10
Hawks arrest suspects over TERS abuse valued at R41 million
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
125
Today at 05:46
WCED updates the placement of learners still not enrolled
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Daughter fights to keep her cop dad's killer in prison
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roxanne van Eck
Guests
Roxanne van Eck
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Urgent meeting as taxi violence and threats escalate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
125
Today at 07:20
Context behind newspaper implosion
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Benedicta Van Minnen
Guests
Benedicta Van Minnen
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 09:50
Sim Swap Scams
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn with Keith Walker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Guests
Keith Walker
125
Today at 10:33
Kieno in Conversation with Premier Alan Winde and David Maynier about SOPA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
125
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Calling all Township technologists and entrepreneurs to join the Township tech hackathon
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:45
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
125
Today at 19:08
Jet demotition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet
Guests
Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up