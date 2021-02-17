The first vaccines rolled out in the WC - chaos in Khayelitsha.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health: Healthy Living Alliance calls to double South Africa’s sugar tax
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Today at 05:10
Hawks arrest suspects over TERS abuse valued at R41 million
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
Today at 05:46
WCED updates the placement of learners still not enrolled
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Daughter fights to keep her cop dad's killer in prison
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roxanne van Eck
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Urgent meeting as taxi violence and threats escalate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:20
Context behind newspaper implosion
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Benedicta Van Minnen
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Sim Swap Scams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn with Keith Walker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Today at 10:33
Kieno in Conversation with Premier Alan Winde and David Maynier about SOPA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Calling all Township technologists and entrepreneurs to join the Township tech hackathon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 19:08
Jet demotition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet
Latest Local
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 17 February 2021 7:55 PM
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer. 17 February 2021 7:29 PM
View all Local
New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton. 17 February 2021 6:47 PM
'Bona Fide' MK National Council says MKMVA's defence of Zuma 'is anarchy' Mpumelo Cindi of the MK National Council says the body is the voice of bona fide MK members and dissociates itself from MKMVA. 17 February 2021 1:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Malema has a backbone like Malva Pudding' Deputy higher education minister Buti Manamela closed Tuesday's #SonaDebate with a strongly-worded attack on the EFF leader. 17 February 2021 11:32 AM
View all Politics
The best way to predict the future is to understand the past Unless we can store what we produce now, we can't learn from it in the future 17 February 2021 7:15 PM
'Over two million jobs returned since hard lockdown - but hunger is on the rise' Data from the NIDS-CRAM national survey shows a major jobs bounce-back in South Africa coupled with a worsening hunger crisis. 17 February 2021 6:43 PM
Sars offices reopen for physical visits but virtual appointments still available After almost two months, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) reopened its branch offices nationwide on Wednesday morning. 17 February 2021 5:22 PM
View all Business
FlySafair passengers could fork out R100k for breaking mask rules, CMO explains Refusal to wear a mask on board a FlySafair flight could cost a passenger R100,000 if the captain chooses to divert the flight due... 17 February 2021 3:07 PM
[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles Two men await the test and are horrified by what they hear until they finally realise the meaning of the words. 17 February 2021 10:28 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
View all Sport
Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton! The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old. 17 February 2021 3:14 PM
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am. 17 February 2021 11:16 AM
Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child. 16 February 2021 11:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Scotland threatens to close its 'border' with England It is wrong for Scotland to try and impose its laws, said one UK MP, calling Scottish threats "ridiculous" and "bearing no logic". 17 February 2021 10:24 AM
E-Visa programme is not ready - Tourism Business Council SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says SA should have bought a system that is off the shelf and already working for other countries. 17 February 2021 9:59 AM
Vaccine injustice means it could take years to get Covid-19 under control Governments in high-income countries have secured at least 70% of doses available in 2021 from five leading vaccine candidates. 15 February 2021 11:50 AM
View all World
Mkhize: South Africa's AstraZeneca doses have been offered to the African Union Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa will give its AstraZeneca doses to the African Union after ditching the jab due to... 17 February 2021 10:22 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Africa
Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc? "The French tried, and immediately the US retaliated with tariffs on their wine," warns Wally Horak. "You must satisfy the US." 17 February 2021 1:54 PM
Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution' "De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!" 17 February 2021 11:53 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
The first vaccines rolled out in the WC - chaos in Khayelitsha.

The first vaccines rolled out in the WC - chaos in Khayelitsha.

17 February 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN


The Auto Industry Bets Its Future on Batteries

17 February 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Prof Ben Bladergroen | Head of the Energy Storage Innovation Lab at University of the Western Cape 

Malema warns of 'uprising' against corrupt members of judiciary

17 February 2021 5:36 PM

Guest:  Nicole Fritz 

Premier Alan Winde on SOPA

17 February 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Pauw’s ethical breach

17 February 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring Africa

ANC response to State of the Province Address

17 February 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Cameron Dugmore | ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature

SARS offices open again after seven weeks

17 February 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Nathaniel Mabetwa | Group Executive: Branch Operations at South African Revenue Services

New survey shows jobs bounce back but hunger persists

17 February 2021 4:02 PM

Guest: Dr Nic Spaull | Co Principal Investigator of NIDS-CRAM

What does small scale vaccine rollout mean for a possible 3rd or 4th Covid-19 wave in SA?

17 February 2021 3:39 PM

Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director  at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)

Brent Meersman Rattling the Cage

16 February 2021 6:06 PM

Guest: Brent Meersman | Author 

Action must be taken against Jacques Pauw for false claims about police - Sapu

Local

New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent

Business Local Politics

[WATCH] 'Malema has a backbone like Malva Pudding'

Politics

Parly grills defence dept over illegal importation of Interferon that cost R260m

17 February 2021 9:14 PM

Trump rages, Biden yawns

17 February 2021 8:00 PM

Lamola details action taken against those using COVID to commit crime

17 February 2021 7:58 PM

