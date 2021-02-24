Budget Speech review

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Weird & Wonderful Feature:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Helen Fisher - PhD Biological Anthropologist, Senior Research Fellow at the The Kinsey Institute, Author, and Chief
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "How do you go beyond the analytical mind to change the picture on the inside, so that you can change the reality on the outside"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years. 24 February 2021 7:39 PM
No tax increase: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy All eyes were on South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he delivers his 2021 Budget Speech on Wednesday at 2pm. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education' Refilwe Moloto chats to Education strategy consultant Raees Khan and education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon about matric results. 24 February 2021 12:10 PM
Twitter has strong feelings about renaming PE to Gqeberha (and pronouncing it!) Gqeberha is the isiXhosa name for Walmer Township, one of the first and oldest Port Elizabeth townships. 24 February 2021 10:54 AM
View all Politics
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world? 24 February 2021 7:15 PM
Uber class action suit in SA: 'Drivers deserve employee rights', says law firm Uber South Africa is facing a class-action lawsuit over the employment rights of drivers. 24 February 2021 11:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Business
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 24 February 2021 3:26 PM
'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success' Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 February 2021 8:48 AM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
View all Sport
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago. 24 February 2021 9:24 AM
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Budget Speech review

Budget Speech review

24 February 2021 3:35 PM

Guest: Nazmeera  Moola | Head of SA Investments at Ninety One


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Reply to Dr D: Doctor on Covid-19 frontline still waiting for vaccine

24 February 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reply to Dr D: Doctor on Covid-19 frontline still waiting for vaccine

24 February 2021 6:31 PM

Guest:  Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Budget Speech - what is the latest on tax?

24 February 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Pieter Faber | Senior Executive : Tax law and practitioners · ?SAICA CA(SA) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier of the WC's weekly Digicon

24 February 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daily Maverick: Secret tales: the ancient DNA in a hair

24 February 2021 5:14 PM

Guest: Carina Schlebusch | Associate Professor in Human Evolution and Genetics, Uppsala University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

British & Irish Lions in talks to underwrite 'home tour' against South Africa

24 February 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Ashfak Mohamed | Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First woman to swim breaststroke from Robben Island

24 February 2021 4:15 PM

Guest: Kim Prytz |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prominent Human Rights Lawyers Launch Class Action for South African Uber drivers

23 February 2021 6:07 PM

Guest: Zanele Mbuyisa | Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pressure to improve Covid-19 vaccine appointment system mounts

23 February 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Ian Sanne | Right to Care founder 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No tax increase: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods

Business Local

Karl Bremer Hospital becomes fourth vaccination site in Cape Town

Local

The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Swifambo boss Mashaba admits to paying ANC R80mln from Prasa tender

24 February 2021 8:32 PM

Tito Mboweni's 2021 Budget at a glance

24 February 2021 8:11 PM

First vaccines delivered under global Covax scheme

24 February 2021 7:58 PM

