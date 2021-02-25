What is the latest regarding the expropriation bill?

Today at 04:50 Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Yoga Ndira Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM

Today at 05:10 Deadline looming to finalise constitutional amendments on land expropriation bill Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Dr Mathole Motshekga - Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending section 25 of the Constitution at ...

Today at 05:46 Port Elizabeth’s name change to Gqeberha is timely Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Vusumzi Mba - Researcher at Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Is there an increase in gastroenteritis in Cape Town? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town

Today at 06:44 Every Day Xhosa: Newly-named places in the Eastern Cape Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Bridgette Khumalo - siXhosa tutor at Uthini

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Prasa rot runs deep Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Trailblazer : Paxton Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Paxton (Fielies) - Season 13 winner at Idols Sa

Today at 08:21 Binge Club Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Matt Green - Binge Buddy

Today at 09:07 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Chris Smith

Today at 09:40 Dischem Brain of Capetalk Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:08 International news with Chelsey Dulaney from Deutsche Welle in Berlin Today with Kieno Kammies

Chelsey Dulaney

Today at 10:33 Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen from MyBroadband.co.za Today with Kieno Kammies

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 10:45 Tech Talks with Jan Vermeulen Today with Kieno Kammies

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 11:05 The future now with Dr Roze Phillips- REMOTE WORKING MYTHS – ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD Today with Kieno Kammies

Dr Roze Phillips

Today at 11:32 Luv-Afrika Online built for African products online Today with Kieno Kammies

Amanda Lopez

Today at 11:45 Open Line Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 12:10 MINISTER ZULU TO BRIEF MEDIA ON SOCIAL RELIEF MEASURES TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:23 No water in Makhanda: Gift of the Givers lands there The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Imtiaz Sooliman

