Gold Fields granted approval for 40 MW solar plant at South Deep

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:05
The importance of black pride
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tiffany Mugo
Silindokuhle Mavuso
Siya Khumalo
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:33
Dating in the Covid Age
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shannon Davidoff - Matchmaker And Life Coach at Perfect Partnerts
Today at 11:05
Relationships: An open line for married couples
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ilze Alberts - Family Psychologist at ...
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
1 year lock down anniversary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alfred Adriaan
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:07
Mogoeng's pro-Israel comments censured
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Muhammed Desai - Director at Africa for Palestine
Today at 12:10
Marking one year since Covid-19 first confirmed in SA - SAMRC releases latest excess deaths report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw - Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research Council Of So
Today at 12:15
Marking one year since Covid-19 first confirmed in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker - Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Centre
Today at 12:23
German prosecutors charge ex-Steinhoff execs with balance sheet fraud
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
Sipho Ngwema- NPA Spokesperson.
Today at 12:27
Oh Snap! Crocs still on the move? Cape Nature explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Petro van Rhyn
Today at 12:37
Constitutionality of the 2021 budget questioned - IEJ responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Busi Sibeko - Budget policy lead at Institute for Economic Justice
Today at 12:45
Murder in Paris - The Dulcie September story
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enver Samuels - Director at Murder in Paris (film)
Today at 13:15
Food Feature: Rabblicious Restaurant
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Molemo Kgomo
Today at 13:35
SKYPE Movies with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser - Architect at Paragon Group
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure: Dineo Ranaka
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dineo Ranaka
Today at 14:35
ZOOM Unplugged: Anna Wolf
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Anna Wolf
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:38
Friday File Simon & Mary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Pozniak - md at Simon and Mary
Latest Local
Which services are now available at Home Affairs under Level 1 lockdown? The Minister of Home Affairs has announced which services the Department of Home Affairs will be re-instating under Level 1. 5 March 2021 9:33 AM
Mogoeng Mogoeng given 10 days to apologise for Israel comments The Cheif Justice has been hauled over the coals for comments he made about the Israel-Palestinian conflict in June last year. 5 March 2021 8:45 AM
It's been exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case on this day one year ago. 5 March 2021 8:32 AM
View all Local
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening. 3 March 2021 4:15 PM
'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through' Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system. 3 March 2021 2:14 PM
View all Politics
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims Santam has been processing latest claims since getting legal certainty on business interruption in Jan, says CEO Lizé Lambrechts. 4 March 2021 6:48 PM
'Word-of-Mouth is the most effective form of marketing available today' Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard Ryan McFadyen provides insightful tips on how to increase your marketability. 4 March 2021 11:27 AM
View all Business
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared. 3 March 2021 2:47 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?" Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town. 4 March 2021 1:55 PM
Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine. 4 March 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Bacteria can become resistant to sanitisers A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test. 4 March 2021 1:35 PM
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians. 3 March 2021 1:23 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Gold Fields granted approval for 40 MW solar plant at South Deep

Gold Fields granted approval for 40 MW solar plant at South Deep

2 March 2021 3:44 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

SU researchers reimagine housing post COVID-19 with a return to the kraal

4 March 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Sharne Bloem | Project Leader - Team Mahali 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the status of Vaccines in the WC

4 March 2021 5:41 PM

Guest:  Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health and Dr David Goldschagg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Intelligence: Night of the long knives sees Peter Jacobs fall

4 March 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Jeff Wicks | Investigative Journalist @News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Its National Grammar Day

4 March 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Sindiswa Busuku | Lecturer in the Dept of English at UCT and Award-winning poet 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo investigators, lawyers not paid for 5 months

4 March 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan | News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reserve Bank mulls creation of SA-only cards

4 March 2021 4:21 PM

Guest: Walter Volker | independent payments expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City invites public comments on draft informal trading plans for Cape Town CBD

4 March 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Grant Twigg | Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

4 March 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daily Maverick: To avoid a Covid-flu double whammy, we need a robust influenza vaccination and prevention plan

4 March 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Marc Mendelson | Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PICHULIK - Bold jewellery. Inspired women.

3 March 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Tracey Chiappini-Young | Co-Chief Executive Officer · ?PICHULIK 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It's been exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA

Local

Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism'

Local

Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims

Business

Trump to be allowed back on YouTube when 'risk of violence' falls

5 March 2021 8:34 AM

Virus kills fewer African women than men: WHO study

5 March 2021 7:42 AM

A mentor for young journalists: media industry remembers Karima Brown

5 March 2021 7:31 AM

