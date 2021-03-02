Is South Africa going to get a third wave of coronavirus?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:40
R1,92 billion has been committed Covid-19 related Expenditure
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Meynier
Today at 10:05
Our scientific capabilities around vaccines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mmobeni Muofhe, Deputy Director General: Technology Innovations
Today at 10:08
How to deal with Negative Perceptions with Solly Moeng
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Moeng
Today at 10:33
The welfare gap is growing at an alarming rate
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 10:35
Can you teach Emotional Intelligence?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Stephanie Vermeulen - Author and EQ pioneer
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- The ins and outs of housing levies
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hendrik Hoffman, managing director of Rise Property Solutions
Today at 11:05
Innovations in Marketing Diversity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cyril Zuma
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
OINT BRIEFING BY MINISTER OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SCIENCE & INNOVATION AND MINISTER OF HEALTH ON THE LATEST SCIENTIFIC RESULTS ON COVID-19 VARIANT
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Pan African Bar Association
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nasreen Rajab-Budlender - Chair at Pan African Bar Association of South Africa (PABASA)
Today at 12:23
Huge R583m drug bust - Saldanha Bay municipality responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Truter - Corporate Services and Public Safety mayco member at Saldanha Bay municipality
Today at 12:37
Town planning/urban development: what should the CoCT prioritize to revitalize Belville?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Edgar Pieterse - Director at African Centre For Cities At The University Of Cape Town
Today at 12:40
SA company to investigate after Amnesty says it shot at civilians in Mozambique
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - GIjima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maphum Nxumalo - CEO at GIjima AST
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa. 2 March 2021 6:52 PM
Pinelands High unveils new school badge after ditching old 'Van Riebeeck' crest Pinelands High School has introduced a new school crest and motto this year after three years of consultations about a reimagined... 2 March 2021 6:50 PM
Competition Commission and SGBs sign school uniform agreement A memorandum of understanding has been signed which is aimed at curbing anti-competitive procurement practices at schools. 2 March 2021 4:25 PM
Removal proceedings against PP Mkhwebane can begin, finds independent panel Justice Committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe says a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly is needed to pass the resolution. 2 March 2021 12:46 PM
'He's a danger on the bench' - Kriegler after Hlophe acquits Bongo of corruption Retired Constitutional Court Justice Johann Kriegler says judge John Hlope's latest court ruling shows that he is not fit to be a... 1 March 2021 4:50 PM
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day' 'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners. 28 February 2021 1:36 PM
Tough times for Spur, but new SA outlets in the pipeline Spur's profits plummeted in the wake of lockdowns, but the loyalty of customers is 'quite amazing' says Group CEO Val Nichas. 2 March 2021 7:55 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need. 2 March 2021 10:58 AM
Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday. 28 February 2021 12:09 PM
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas. 27 February 2021 2:54 PM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month. 1 March 2021 12:42 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter? Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post. 2 March 2021 7:14 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Is South Africa going to get a third wave of coronavirus?

Is South Africa going to get a third wave of coronavirus?

2 March 2021 5:02 PM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Wits University health & social security systems specialist


Pinelands High School: Journey to a new school crest

2 March 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Dave Campbell | Principal of Pinelands High and Bethany Toohey | Chairperson of RCL 

DA leader John Steenhuisen: Could we work with the ANC? Yes, absolutely’

2 March 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Daniel Silke | Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ramaphosa’s state bank idea highlights government’s credibility problem

2 March 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Lukanyo Mnyanda | Editor  at Business Day

New initiative launched to connect Cape Town, Stockholm

2 March 2021 5:06 PM

Guest: Sumarie Roodt | co-chair of Silicon Cape

Public sector unions to table wage demands before govt

2 March 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Khaya Sithole | Political Analyst

Gold Fields granted approval for 40 MW solar plant at South Deep

2 March 2021 3:44 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence 

The latest regarding vaccines, level 1 and a possible third Covid-19 wave

1 March 2021 6:17 PM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand

Level 1: Are we going to see theatres open up again?

1 March 2021 5:39 PM

Guest: Daphne Kuhn | The Founder and Director of The Theatre on the Square

Spike in attacks on SAPS members

1 March 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Dr. Simon Howell | Research Fellow  at Centre for Criminology at UCT

'We're sorry' - M-Net apologises for Love Island SA debut flop

Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom

Business Politics Local

Pinelands High unveils new school badge after ditching old 'Van Riebeeck' crest

Local

eNCA says it’s committed to ensuring staff is aware of racial issues

3 March 2021 9:24 AM

EMPD monitoring Boksburg protest, roads near Reiger Park closed

3 March 2021 8:09 AM

2 Mamelodi mothers want justice after their children drown in quarry

3 March 2021 8:01 AM

