Zondo Commission lawyers not paid for 5 months

Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Police warn the public against buying fake Covid-19 vaccines The South African Police Service (SAPS) has cautioned the public not to fall for unscrupulous people who are selling vaccines for... 7 March 2021 1:10 PM
Do you crave 'comfort food' just before your period? A nutritionist explains why There's a reason why most women are drawn to junk food before their monthly cycle. But bad food choices could worsen PMS symptoms.... 7 March 2021 12:28 PM
Shivambu calls DA 'racist apologists' after defending eNCA reporter in mask saga The DA plans to take the ANC and the EFF to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for allegedly race-baiting in the eNCA mask sag... 7 March 2021 11:10 AM
Over 9,300 signatures on DA's Gqeberha petition while NMB mayor faces backlash The DA launched an online petition to object against the gazetted name changes of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, and Uitenhage to Kar... 7 March 2021 2:45 PM
Ready for Zuma Part 2? Duduzane Zuma sends clear message of leadership intent The son of the former president appears to be continuing to indicate that he's eyeing the country's top job in 2024. 5 March 2021 11:51 AM
Zondo Commission lawyers and investigators have not been paid for 5 months 'Whether the money is actually there is a major question mark,' says News24's Karyn Maughan talking to John Maytham. 5 March 2021 11:39 AM
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 y... 6 March 2021 12:43 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 March 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 5 March 2021 5:35 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
Bacteria can become resistant to sanitisers A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test. 4 March 2021 1:35 PM
Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine. 4 March 2021 12:15 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter? Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post. 2 March 2021 7:14 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Zondo Commission lawyers not paid for 5 months

Zondo Commission lawyers not paid for 5 months

4 March 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan | News24


Lyle Anthony Breaks Out Worldwide With Debut Single "Love Wins"

5 March 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Lyle Anthony

UCT surgeon performs holographic surgery

5 March 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Stephen Roche | Head of Shoulder and Elbow Unit at Groote Schuur

One year later: Reflecting on Covid-19 in South Africa

5 March 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Tim Tucker | clinical virologist and public health management consultant of SEAD Consultancy

Books with John Maytham

5 March 2021 4:58 PM
DA seeks clarity on new regulations prohibiting food and drinks on planes

5 March 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Linden Birns | partner at BHK crisis communications

Research of 'Little Foot' skull

5 March 2021 4:13 PM

Guest: Amélie Beaudet | Department of Archaeology, University of Cambridge

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has been ordered to apologise for, and retract, pro-Israel comments

5 March 2021 4:03 PM

Guest: Ben Winks | Independent Legal Consultant 

German prosecutors charge ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste

5 March 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Rob Rose | Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist

Steven Kuo talks to John Maytham about Myanmar crisis

5 March 2021 3:28 PM

Guest: Steven Kuo | Adjunct senior lecturer - Uct graduate school of business

SU researchers reimagine housing post COVID-19 with a return to the kraal

4 March 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Sharne Bloem | Project Leader - Team Mahali 

Police warn the public against buying fake Covid-19 vaccines

Local

Shivambu calls DA 'racist apologists' after defending eNCA reporter in mask saga

Local

Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis

Lifestyle

Police investigate motive behind Mapula Khune's murder

7 March 2021 6:00 PM

Pope celebrates largest mass of historic Iraq trip

7 March 2021 5:41 PM

Schoolboy among five dead in Senegal unrest

7 March 2021 4:27 PM

