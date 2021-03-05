UCT surgeon performs holographic surgery

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
Reserve Bank considers creating SA-only cards to take on Visa and Mastercard The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is assessing the feasibility of creating a domestic card scheme to rival Visa and Mastercard... 5 March 2021 2:58 PM
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
Ready for Zuma Part 2? Duduzane Zuma sends clear message of leadership intent The son of the former president appears to be continuing to indicate that he's eyeing the country's top job in 2024. 5 March 2021 11:51 AM
Zondo Commission lawyers and investigators have not been paid for 5 months 'Whether the money is actually there is a major question mark,' says News24's Karyn Maughan talking to John Maytham. 5 March 2021 11:39 AM
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 March 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 5 March 2021 5:35 PM
Online dating: 'WhatsApping is not communicating when you don't know somebody' Shannon Davidoff Matchmaker And Life Coach at Perfect Partners says it can be a fantasy that you get carried away with. 5 March 2021 12:21 PM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Coming2America star Nomzamo Mbatha joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha on Saturday's show. 5 March 2021 10:30 AM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
UCT surgeon performs holographic surgery

UCT surgeon performs holographic surgery

5 March 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Stephen Roche | Head of Shoulder and Elbow Unit at Groote Schuur


Lyle Anthony Breaks Out Worldwide With Debut Single "Love Wins"

5 March 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Lyle Anthony

One year later: Reflecting on Covid-19 in South Africa

5 March 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Tim Tucker | clinical virologist and public health management consultant of SEAD Consultancy

Books with John Maytham

5 March 2021 4:58 PM
DA seeks clarity on new regulations prohibiting food and drinks on planes

5 March 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Linden Birns | partner at BHK crisis communications

Research of ‘Little Foot’ skull

5 March 2021 4:13 PM

Guest: Amélie Beaudet | Department of Archaeology, University of Cambridge

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has been ordered to apologise for, and retract, pro-Israel comments

5 March 2021 4:03 PM

Guest: Ben Winks | Independent Legal Consultant 

German prosecutors charge ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste

5 March 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Rob Rose | null at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist

Steven Kuo talks to John Maytham about Myanmar crisis

5 March 2021 3:28 PM

Guest: Steven Kuo | Adjunct senior lecturer - Uct graduate school of business

SU researchers reimagine housing post COVID-19 with a return to the kraal

4 March 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Sharne Bloem | Project Leader - Team Mahali 

It's been exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA

Local

Flu shots will help lessen Covid and flu double infection surge in third wave

Local

SAPS diving team joins hunt for escaped crocodiles in nighttime operation

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump facing another lawsuit over US Capitol attack

5 March 2021 7:51 PM

More needs to be done to increase vaccination efforts - SAMRC's Grey

5 March 2021 7:42 PM

De Lille, Mchunu visit families of boys who drowned at Mamelodi quarry site

5 March 2021 6:40 PM

