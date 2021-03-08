Zero Dropout Campaign

Guest: Sanusha Naidu | Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global



The ANC looks like it is facing a tough task reaching consensus on whether or not to support the impeachment of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In a comment to the Sunday Times, ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule, said what he described as ‘principled’ party members would not vote with the opposition on the motion.

The bid to remove her has been brought by the Democratic Alliance.

We speak to political analyst Sanusha Naidoo of the Institute for Global Dialogue.

