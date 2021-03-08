Eskom and procurement

Guest: Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24



We speak to News24’s Pieter du Toit about his article in which he says that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has the full support of the president, his minister, and the board in his fight with suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano, despite being accused of racism.

Tshitangano had written a scathing letter to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan alleging de Ruyter was hellbent on removing black suppliers without following proper procedures and being lenient on white-owned companies

De Ruyter is now been asked to account for his actions with parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts calling for an investigation into the allegations against him.