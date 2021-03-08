SA property price surprise

Guest: Hayley Ivins Downes, Head of Sales







There was much talk among experts last year expecting property prices across the country to crash by up to 15 per cent.



But new data from Lightstone shows that residential property prices defied the Covid-19 conventional wisdom, and house price inflation ended close to 3% at the end of the year.

It says debt relief and the cuts in interest rates made a significant difference to homeowners and potential home buyers.

And it believes that sales will continue to hold their own.

We speak to Hayley Ivins-Downes, head of digital at Lightstone about their report.