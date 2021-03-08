Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Guest: Richard Fitzwilliams
Last night, in a much-awaited interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about personal rifts with other members of the royal family in two-hour special that was broadcast on CBS.
We speak to royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams.
Guest: Dr Rob Little | Manager Of The Centre Of Excellence at The Percy Fitzpatrick Institute Of African Ornithology At Uct
We speak to Dr Rob Little, former director of conservation at the WWF SA and manager at the Centre of Excellence at the Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology at UCT, now retired, about his new book, "Gamebirds of Africa".
Guest: Daniel Mababa, Malawian based journalist
Self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary appeared in court in the Malawi capital, Lilongwe today but the case to determine whether they should be extradited to South Africa was postponed to next week.
The fled to their home country last year after being granted R200,000 bail, claiming they feared for their lives.
They face charges in South Africa of fraud, theft and money laundering.
The South African government applied for their extradition in December.
We speak to Daniel Mababa, a broadcast journalist in Lilongwe.
Guest: Petro van Rhyn
Following the escape of an unknown number of Nile crocodiles from a private facility outside of Bonnievale last Wednesday, CapeNature says that to date a total of 50 can now be accounted for.
Night patrols on the Bree River are ongoing with CapeNature partnering with a SAPS diving team, the facility owner and neighbouring land owners in recapturing the escaped reptiles.
We speak to Cape Nature spokesperson Petro van Rhyn for the latest.
Guest: Sanusha Naidu | Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global
The ANC looks like it is facing a tough task reaching consensus on whether or not to support the impeachment of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
In a comment to the Sunday Times, ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule, said what he described as ‘principled’ party members would not vote with the opposition on the motion.
The bid to remove her has been brought by the Democratic Alliance.
We speak to political analyst Sanusha Naidoo of the Institute for Global Dialogue.
Guest: Prof Lukas Muntingh, Project Coordinator at the Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre at the University of the Western Cape
Guest: Hayley Ivins Downes, Head of Sales
There was much talk among experts last year expecting property prices across the country to crash by up to 15 per cent.
But new data from Lightstone shows that residential property prices defied the Covid-19 conventional wisdom, and house price inflation ended close to 3% at the end of the year.
It says debt relief and the cuts in interest rates made a significant difference to homeowners and potential home buyers.
And it believes that sales will continue to hold their own.
We speak to Hayley Ivins-Downes, head of digital at Lightstone about their report.
Guest: Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
We speak to News24’s Pieter du Toit about his article in which he says that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has the full support of the president, his minister, and the board in his fight with suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano, despite being accused of racism.
Tshitangano had written a scathing letter to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan alleging de Ruyter was hellbent on removing black suppliers without following proper procedures and being lenient on white-owned companies
De Ruyter is now been asked to account for his actions with parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts calling for an investigation into the allegations against him.
Guest: Merle Mansfield
Almost all children in South Africa enrol at school, but the path to Matric is paved with obstacles for many of them and nearly 40% drop out before reaching Matric.
Leaving school early makes it difficult for young people to reach their full economic potential and reinforcing the cycle of poverty, and also has an impact on the country as a whole.
Guest: Lyle Anthony