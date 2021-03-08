Book: Gamebirds of Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:08
Spectrum auction delayed. AGAIN
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 18:12
Massmart lost R6.1bn in sales and holds onto dividend again
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Health of the ZAR: local currency weakens as profit-taking weighs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Cairns - Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:49
The power of future-thinking for your business in a radically changed world
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : No Rules Rules, by Read Hastings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money - Mbhazima Shilowa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Latest Local
Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape CapeNature says 51 crocodiles have so far been accounted for after an undisclosed number escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale... 8 March 2021 5:38 PM
First healthcare worker inoculated at Paarl Hospital vaccine site Health workers in the rural districts of the province have started receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Paarl Hospita... 8 March 2021 4:40 PM
Don't be alarmed by nuclear siren test at Koeberg - but do keep your pets inside Capetonians have been advised that Koeberg Nuclear Power Station will conduct a full volume siren test on Tuesday (9 March 2021). 8 March 2021 3:23 PM
Only 49 police brutality cases probed from first months of hard lockdown? IPID is investigating cases that took place in March and April 2020 but Viewfinder's Daneel Knoetze says 199 cases were reported. 8 March 2021 2:04 PM
Only 49 police brutality cases probed from first months of hard lockdown? IPID is investigating cases that took place in March and April 2020 but Viewfinder's Daneel Knoetze says 199 cases were reported. 8 March 2021 1:22 PM
Does it matter that Prasa appointed a CEO too old to hold the position? At 64, CEO Zolani Matthews is by the rail agency's own standards over the age of retirement, says GroundUp's James Stent. 8 March 2021 11:13 AM
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic. 8 March 2021 9:28 AM
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating 'Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can't believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 y... 6 March 2021 12:43 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark Archie's skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Book: Gamebirds of Africa

Book: Gamebirds of Africa

8 March 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Dr Rob Little | Manager Of The Centre Of Excellence at The Percy Fitzpatrick Institute Of African Ornithology At Uct

We speak to Dr Rob Little, former director of conservation at the WWF SA and manager at the Centre of Excellence at the Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology at UCT, now retired, about his new book, "Gamebirds of Africa".


Bushiri case postponed

8 March 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Daniel Mababa, Malawian based journalist

Self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary appeared in court in the Malawi capital, Lilongwe today but the case to determine whether they should be extradited to South Africa was postponed to next week.
The fled to their home country last year after being granted R200,000 bail, claiming they feared for their lives.
They face charges in South Africa of fraud, theft and money laundering.
The South African government applied for their extradition in December.
We speak to Daniel Mababa, a broadcast journalist in Lilongwe.

Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

8 March 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Richard Fitzwilliams

Last night, in a much-awaited interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about personal rifts with other members of the royal family in two-hour special that was broadcast on CBS.
We speak to royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams.

Update on recapture of escaped crocodiles

8 March 2021 5:08 PM

Guest: Petro van Rhyn

Following the escape of an unknown number of Nile crocodiles from a private facility outside of Bonnievale last Wednesday, CapeNature says that to date a total of 50 can now be accounted for. 
Night patrols on the Bree River are ongoing with CapeNature partnering with a SAPS diving team, the facility owner and neighbouring land owners in recapturing the escaped reptiles.
We speak to Cape Nature spokesperson Petro van Rhyn for the latest.

ANC and votes for Public Protector

8 March 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu | Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global

The ANC looks like it is facing a tough task reaching consensus on whether or not to support the impeachment of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
In a comment to the Sunday Times, ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule, said what he described as ‘principled’ party members would not vote with the opposition on the motion.
The bid to remove her has been brought by the Democratic Alliance.
We speak to political analyst Sanusha Naidoo of the Institute for Global Dialogue.

Prisoner conjugal visits denied

8 March 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Prof Lukas Muntingh, Project Coordinator at the  Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre at the University of the Western Cape

SA property price surprise

8 March 2021 4:10 PM

Guest: Hayley Ivins Downes,  Head of Sales



There was much talk among experts last year expecting property prices across the country to crash by up to 15 per cent.
 
But new data from Lightstone shows that residential property prices defied the Covid-19 conventional wisdom, and house price inflation ended close to 3% at the end of the year.
It says debt relief and the cuts in interest rates made a significant difference to homeowners and potential home buyers. 
And it believes that sales will continue to hold their own.
We speak to Hayley Ivins-Downes, head of digital at Lightstone about their report.

Eskom and procurement

8 March 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

We speak to News24’s Pieter du Toit about his article in which he says that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has the full support of the president, his minister, and the board in his fight with suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano, despite being accused of racism.
Tshitangano had written a scathing letter to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan alleging de  Ruyter was hellbent on removing black suppliers without following proper procedures and being lenient on white-owned companies
De Ruyter is now been asked to account for his actions with parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts calling for an investigation into the allegations against him.

Zero Dropout Campaign

8 March 2021 3:35 PM

Guest: Merle Mansfield

Almost all children in South Africa enrol at school, but the path to Matric is paved with obstacles for many of them and nearly 40% drop out before reaching Matric.
Leaving school early makes it difficult for young people to reach their full economic potential and reinforcing the cycle of poverty, and also has an impact on the country as a whole.

Lyle Anthony Breaks Out Worldwide With Debut Single "Love Wins"

5 March 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Lyle Anthony

