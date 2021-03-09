B4SA: Business calls for the elderly to get their Covid-19 jabs first

Guest: Daniel Mababa, Malawian based journalist



Self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary appeared in court in the Malawi capital, Lilongwe today but the case to determine whether they should be extradited to South Africa was postponed to next week.

The fled to their home country last year after being granted R200,000 bail, claiming they feared for their lives.

They face charges in South Africa of fraud, theft and money laundering.

The South African government applied for their extradition in December.

We speak to Daniel Mababa, a broadcast journalist in Lilongwe.

