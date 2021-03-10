Statistics on children and digital threats.

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Health: SA needs to change direction on maternal health to solve child malnutrition
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Chantell Witten - Lecturer in the Department of Health Sciences at University of Free State
Today at 05:10
Wits shooting: Did police follow protocol when dispersing the crowd of protestors?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 05:46
Prasa launches People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P) to protect infrastructure
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Leonard Ramatlakane
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Little Hippo Heroes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : [Hydrogen as a fuel source]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Wits fatality: SAPS cannot handle public order policing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Bruce
Today at 07:20
Denel in dire straits
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Benedicta Van Minnen - MP at Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
BATSA: Ipsos survey shows illicit cigarette trade is out of control
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Predicting surge in Covid via sewers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Angela Mathee - Acting Director Of Health And at Medical Research Council
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Today at 10:33
Cape Towns own Lanseria to be built by SA billionaire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hersov
Nick Ferguson
Today at 11:05
International day of Awesomeness with Futurist Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:45
TownshipTech Pitch Competition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Carrie Leaver
Today at 12:27
Wits launches first-ever African philanthropy & resource mobilisation postgraduate diploma
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Arrive Alive Easter campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
DCS reviews its Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy for correctional centres & remand detention facilities.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:50
AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 19:08
Levingers Dry Cleaners navigating the global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yadhir Mooloo - CEO of Levingers Dry Cleaners
