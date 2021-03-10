How could Offshore wind energy help solve SA’s energy woes?

Today at 04:50 Health: SA needs to change direction on maternal health to solve child malnutrition Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Dr Chantell Witten - Lecturer in the Department of Health Sciences at University of Free State

Today at 05:10 Wits shooting: Did police follow protocol when dispersing the crowd of protestors? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Today at 05:46 Prasa launches People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P) to protect infrastructure Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Leonard Ramatlakane

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Little Hippo Heroes Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursdays : [Hydrogen as a fuel source] Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Wits fatality: SAPS cannot handle public order policing Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

David Bruce

Today at 07:20 Denel in dire straits Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Benedicta Van Minnen - MP at Democratic Alliance

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 BATSA: Ipsos survey shows illicit cigarette trade is out of control Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Prof Irina Filatova

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Predicting surge in Covid via sewers Today with Kieno Kammies

Angela Mathee - Acting Director Of Health And at Medical Research Council

Today at 10:08 Deutsche Welle - Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

Keith Walker

Today at 10:33 Cape Towns own Lanseria to be built by SA billionaire Today with Kieno Kammies

Rob Hersov

Nick Ferguson

Today at 11:05 International day of Awesomeness with Futurist Dr Morne Mostert Today with Kieno Kammies

Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

Today at 11:45 TownshipTech Pitch Competition Today with Kieno Kammies

Carrie Leaver

Today at 12:27 Wits launches first-ever African philanthropy & resource mobilisation postgraduate diploma The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:40 Arrive Alive Easter campaign The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:45 DCS reviews its Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy for correctional centres & remand detention facilities. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

JJ Cornish

Today at 18:50 AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa

