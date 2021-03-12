Landmark ruling: Domestic workers can now claim for injuries incurred on the job!

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
Mogoeng to challenge ruling instructing him to apologise for pro-Israel comments Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will appeal the ruling ordering him to unreservedly apologise and retract his pro-Israel comments. 14 March 2021 2:08 PM
UPDATE: Eskom extends Stage 2 load shedding until Wednesday morning Eskom announced on Sunday afternoon that Stage 2 power cuts will continue until Wednesday. 14 March 2021 12:41 PM
UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration Amid ongoing student protests over financial exclusion, UCT has announced that it will allow students with debt from 2020 to regis... 14 March 2021 11:36 AM
Domestic workers can now claim for workplace injury, but employers must register New Coida rules have been gazetted. The next step is for relevant parties to make sure domestic workers do benefit says Sadsawu. 12 March 2021 5:18 PM
[VIDEOS] Protesting students occupy UCT financial aid office Protesters want UCT management to meet with them to address their financial struggles and historical debt. 12 March 2021 2:45 PM
Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy. 11 March 2021 2:36 PM
South Africa needs additional measures to root out fake PCR tests - Airlink CEO Airlink CEO Rodger Foster says fake PCR tests for Covid-19 are having a damaging effect on travel to and from South Africa. 12 March 2021 8:43 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19. 11 March 2021 8:09 PM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win! Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part. 12 March 2021 3:37 PM
'SPCA Trail 4 Tails' to raise much-needed funds for rescue animals On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point in aid of animals. 12 March 2021 2:30 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala. 14 March 2021 10:20 AM
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Landmark ruling: Domestic workers can now claim for injuries incurred on the job!

Landmark ruling: Domestic workers can now claim for injuries incurred on the job!

12 March 2021 3:46 PM

Guest: Myrtle Witbooi | General secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union 


Music with Derek Gripper

12 March 2021 6:06 PM

Guest: Derek Gripper | Composer, Musician 

An Hour with The Black Ties on CapeTalk

12 March 2021 5:48 PM

Guest: Keeno Lee

Checking in with UCT, UWC and CPUT in light of recent Fees protests

12 March 2021 5:44 PM

Guest: Gasant Abader, Lauren Kansley and Elijah Moholola

The passing of King Goodwill - process of mourning and eventually crowning/coronation of the new king

12 March 2021 4:58 PM

Guest: Velenkosi Hlabisa | IFP president 

Santam Reply: business interruption insurance

12 March 2021 4:26 PM

Guest: Andrew Coutts | Head Intermediated Distribution - Santam Insurance

Stellenbosch University: Innovative biodegradable cigarette butt research

12 March 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Elizaveta (Lisa) Koroleva | MSc student in Microbiology at SU

December Streets release next single titled, '22', an upbeat Summer anthem

11 March 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Tristan Coetzee - Band Frontman joins us on air now

Eish-kom and the weekend ahead.

11 March 2021 5:44 PM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha | National Spokesperson at Eskom

Something inside me broke today..." Dr Jean-Paul Solomon in conversation with Koketso Sachane.

11 March 2021 5:40 PM

Guest: Jean-Paul Solomon | Sociology lecturer at NWU

UPDATE: Eskom extends Stage 2 load shedding until Wednesday morning
Local

Local

UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration
Local

Local

SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala
Entertainment

Entertainment

Health Dept sets up 50 more inoculation sites throughout SA

14 March 2021 6:11 PM

Italian region suspends AstraZeneca jabs after death

14 March 2021 5:24 PM

Family of Tembisa soccer coach mistakenly shot by police want justice

14 March 2021 5:18 PM

