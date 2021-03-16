Tony Leon about his new book Future Tense

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Africa Check debunks notion of 15million illegal migrants in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: When will SAA pay back the money?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Historic vote against Public Protector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Natasha Mazzone - DA Chief Whip
Today at 07:20
Competition commission to launch e-commerce sector enquiry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: SANParks addresses concerns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Property Mokoena - SanParks Managing Executive Parks
Dr Luthando Dziba - SanParks Managing Executive Conservation Services and Cultural Heritage
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Rodger Foster Airlink CEO on how long it will take for the aviation industry to recover
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 10:08
"Coffins on Wheels"---NAAMSA says illegally converting panel vans into ambulances in South Africa a serious problem-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
CEO Profile - Simone Musgrave
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simone Musgrave - Founder at Musgrave Gin
Today at 11:05
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
WWF SA shares four disruptive trends in local charitable giving
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
SAHPRA plays a pivotal role in reviewing Covid-19 vaccine quality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 12:45
News Corp agrees deal with Google over payments for journalism
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:48
Curro results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - A big trend in City developments - micro apartments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter, Ndabezinhle Mkhize chairman of IG Markets SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move. 16 March 2021 8:36 PM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Local
MPs green light inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office, EFF headed to court MPs have voted in favour of establishing a parliamentary inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office... 16 March 2021 6:29 PM
'ANC split along factional lines on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane' The ANC, in two minds, is meeting urgently. Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 16 March 2021 1:00 PM
Gun linked to Kinnear murder undergoing ballistics testing - Bishop Lavis CPF Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis CPF says the police need to speed up the investigation and make more arrests. 16 March 2021 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Strong growth for Shoprite as Checkers leads drive for 'upmarket' shoppers 'We are making inroads... We've launched 191 new products'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 16 March 2021 6:50 PM
Why EskomSePush was temporarily suspended from the Google Play Store The creators of the popular load shedding notification app EskomSePush were taken aback when their app was removed from the Google... 16 March 2021 6:10 PM
Eskom flags 'alarmist report' claiming that load shedding will last 5 more years Eskom says there have been a number of misleading news articles making "serious and regrettable mistakes" in their reporting on th... 16 March 2021 5:19 PM
View all Business
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world' There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity. 16 March 2021 10:19 AM
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert. 15 March 2021 4:14 PM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has made it to the final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards. 16 March 2021 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala. 14 March 2021 10:20 AM
View all Entertainment
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Causal link between AstraZeneca jab and blood clots unlikely, says top advisor One of SA's top advisors on Covid-19 vaccines says it's unlikely that there's a causal link between the AstraZeneca shot and blood... 15 March 2021 6:46 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners' "We must retain South Africans and attract engineers, techies, healthcare pros and C-suite execs from abroad," says Marisa Jacobs. 16 March 2021 2:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
arrow_forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
arrow_forward
Tony Leon about his new book Future Tense

Tony Leon about his new book Future Tense

16 March 2021 6:14 PM

Guest: Tony Leon | Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

SA trout pulled from invasive species list - does it matter?

16 March 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Prof Peter  Britz | Professor in the department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt dismisses Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bid

16 March 2021 5:21 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Launch of the new Cape Town Stadium - Business Lounge

16 March 2021 5:12 PM

Guest: Lesley De Reuck | CEO of Cape Town Stadium 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Simon Van Heerden: Lessons I learned from a little girl going blind

16 March 2021 4:55 PM

Guest: Simon Van Heerden | Speaker at volume 60. Pechakucha 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Obituarizing those who were not always good?

16 March 2021 4:28 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is happening with EskomSePush and Covid updates?

16 March 2021 4:10 PM

Guest: Dan Wells | co-founder of Eskom se Push | Tel: Co-founder of EskomSePush

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Asking the expert: Could psychedelic therapy 'reset' depressed brain?

16 March 2021 4:00 PM

Guest: Leonie Joubert | Freelance Science Writer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ex-president’s costs him big in maintenance battle

16 March 2021 3:41 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan | News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In conversation with Duane Vermeulen - winner of the Annual Brightrock Players Choice Awards

15 March 2021 6:10 PM

Guest: Duane Vermeulen | Rugby player  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid

Business Local

MPs green light inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office, EFF headed to court

Politics

Eskom will shift to Stage 1 load shedding from Wednesday until Saturday

Local

EWN Highlights

Philippines to shut border to foreigners as virus cases surge

17 March 2021 5:44 AM

Demi Lovato reveals teen rape as tell-all documentary opens SXSW

17 March 2021 4:40 AM

EU regulator 'convinced' AstraZeneca jab benefits outweigh risks

17 March 2021 4:36 AM

