The 11th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival

Guest: Mdu Kweyama | the artistic director for the festival
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nkosikhona Duma | EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tebogo Monama | News24 Investigate ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Greg Karvellas | Former Resident Director at The Fugard TheatreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rod SolomonsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Pierre de Vos | Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tony Leon | Executive Chairman at Resolve CommunicationsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Peter Britz | Professor in the department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST