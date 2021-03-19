Why is the Suzuki doing so well in SA?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
SAA's business rescue practitioners wrap up their work in two weeks.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 18:13
Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invest in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Yormarck - President at Roc Nation Sport International
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Ithaca Fine Homeware
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze Swart - owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High Alison Grey explains the current regulations regarding school sports. 19 March 2021 5:27 PM
Medical scheme members happy to subsidise Covid-19 vaccines - survey Michael Willie of the Council for Medical Aid Schemes says the survey sample was a significant and representative sample. 19 March 2021 2:35 PM
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown "She says she didn't benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 19 March 2021 2:03 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We're quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
'Long Covid is a post-viral fatigue syndrome also seen after swine and bird flu' Dr Jason MacArthur says the syndrome develops after the virus itself passes, but the condition continues to affect the patient. 19 March 2021 4:14 PM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery "We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster. 18 March 2021 3:19 PM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there's money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections "We've been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now." 19 March 2021 1:03 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why? "It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready." 19 March 2021 10:10 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Why is the Suzuki doing so well in SA?

Why is the Suzuki doing so well in SA?

19 March 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Alex Parker | Motoring Journalist


How is the next Zulu King determined?

19 March 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Zoza Shongwe | Historian, writer and researcher

What is up with the Rugby? What are the different leagues and why do they matter?

19 March 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: John Goliath | Sports editor at IOL

COVID-19 regulations for school sports

19 March 2021 5:16 PM

Guest: Alison Grey | Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High.

The Book Review with Mike Wills

19 March 2021 4:49 PM

Book: The Etymologicon by Mark Forsyth

World Sleep Day - Friday 19 March 2021

19 March 2021 4:14 PM

Guest: Joni Peddie |  CEO of Resilient People and a behaviour strategist

Innovative project makes COVID-19 information accessible to deaf community

19 March 2021 3:51 PM

Guest: Frenette Southwood |  From the Department of General Linguistics at Stellenbosch University

Brown appears in front of Zondo commission

19 March 2021 3:42 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWN

An increase in travel bans and border closures related to South Africa

19 March 2021 3:37 PM

Guest: Guy Leitch | Publisher & Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Ryan Stramrood swims 34 KM's from Millers Point to Rooi Els

18 March 2021 6:10 PM

Guest: Ryan Stramrood | Inspirational Speaker & Extreme Swimmer 

School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed

Local

I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown

Local Business Politics

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

Business Lifestyle

Witness tells court Limpopo man admitted to killing his 4 kids in Facebook post

19 March 2021 4:28 PM

19 March 2021 4:28 PM

Nathaniel Julies' mother dismayed by delay in his murder case

19 March 2021 4:20 PM

19 March 2021 4:20 PM

Man accused of raping, murdering Tazne van Wyk (8) to go on trial in May

19 March 2021 3:55 PM

19 March 2021 3:55 PM

