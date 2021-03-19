How is the next Zulu King determined?

Today at 17:20 What is up with the Rugby? What are the different leagues and why do they matter? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL

125 125

Today at 17:45 Pro-Horizon Releases New Single "You Matter" To SA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Armand Mukenge - Member of the urban-pop outfit Pro-Horizon

125 125

Today at 18:09 SAA's business rescue practitioners wrap up their work in two weeks. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day

125 125

Today at 18:13 Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invest in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Michael Yormarck - President at Roc Nation Sport International

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125