Stellenbosch study shows children with TB desperately need continued care

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice (Hero: Shoprite TV campaign Zero: ACC 200)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus - Pick n Pay opens first store in Nigeria
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Changes of a matrimonial property system without a court order
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Hopewell Sathekge - Director at Lawtons Africa.
Today at 21:05
SAHPRA plays a pivotal role in reviewing Covid-19 vaccine quality
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 21:31
The BRC’s (Broadcast Research Council) interim radio data available end March!
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Gary Whitaker - CEO of Broadcasting Research Council (BRC)
Today at 22:05
3rd hour
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tebang Ntsasa - YLED Operations Director
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020. Its revenue rose by 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas. 23 March 2021 6:59 PM
Cluster of 40 Covid-19 cases at Mitchells Plain Hospital's psych ward contained The Western Cape Health Department says it has contained a recent Covid-19 cluster outbreak at the Mitchells Plain District Hospit... 23 March 2021 6:52 PM
Stellenbosch University students still banned from drinking booze at res What was meant to be a temporary ban implemented in January last year will remain in place until 2022. 23 March 2021 5:21 PM
View all Local
[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up City of Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman gives an update on road closures on the N2 after Tuesday's protests. 23 March 2021 1:11 PM
We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP "We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP). 23 March 2021 12:59 PM
Mayor Plato was provoked for 'cheap politicking' in Ocean View video - JP Smith Councillor JP Smith has defended Cape Town mayor Dan Plato after video footage showing him in a heated altercation with a communit... 23 March 2021 11:22 AM
View all Politics
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance). 23 March 2021 11:40 AM
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now "The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!" 23 March 2021 10:24 AM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Business
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes. 23 March 2021 12:27 PM
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs. 21 March 2021 2:13 PM
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City. 20 March 2021 10:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
View all Sport
Artscape Theatre backs protest over arts funding as it celebrates 50 years Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux says the theatre supports Cape Town artists and performers who were due to protest outside the buildi... 23 March 2021 3:36 PM
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Entertainment
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes. 23 March 2021 12:27 PM
World View - Lockdown imposed as fresh Covid-19 outbreaks hit parts of Europe It's back to square one for parts of Europe as partial lockdowns have been imposed in parts of France and Poland. 22 March 2021 12:39 PM
UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab More than 26 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. 21 March 2021 1:16 PM
View all World
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance). 23 March 2021 11:40 AM
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now "The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!" 23 March 2021 10:24 AM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Stellenbosch study shows children with TB desperately need continued care

Stellenbosch study shows children with TB desperately need continued care

23 March 2021 6:08 PM

Guest: Karen du Preez | Prof at Desmond Tutu TB Centre Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at Stellenbosch University 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Update on the roads: Early morning protests closed parts of the R300 and N2

23 March 2021 5:27 PM

Guest: Richard Coleman | Spokesperson at City Of Cape Town Traffic Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moving Parliament to Pretoria?

23 March 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Geordin Hill-Lewis | Member of the South African Parliament representing the Democratic Alliance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Tourism on country-wide tour to encourage SMME's to survive and re-ignite their businesses during COVID

23 March 2021 5:11 PM

Guest: Andile Khumalo | CEO of KhumaloCo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Recapping todays Zondo action

23 March 2021 4:57 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane | Eyewitness News 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest Covid-19 number in the Western Cape

23 March 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tokyo Olympics –is it happening and how are our athletes doing in prep?

23 March 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stellenbosch University announces that the ban of alcohol consumption on campus remains

23 March 2021 4:02 PM

Guest: Alistair Seymour | Journalist with Matie Media

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Table View residents call on CoCT to install pollution nets

23 March 2021 3:30 PM

Guest: Garth Johnson | Table View resident - started the petition

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest regarding vaccines for Covid-19 in SA

22 March 2021 5:45 PM

Guest: Dr Jody Boffa | Epidemiologist and Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation'

Africa Opinion

Anglican priest heads to court after clergywoman names him as her alleged rapist

Local

[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Suspect charged as Colorado shooting sparks calls for gun control

23 March 2021 7:01 PM

SAUS vows to march to Union Buildings after Nzimande snubs meeting

23 March 2021 5:47 PM

WATCH LIVE: Pravin Gordhan returns to state capture inquiry

23 March 2021 5:43 PM

