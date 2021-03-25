Ship still blocked in Suez Canal

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
3 things to do in the Western Cape this weekend No weekend plans yet? Check out these top suggestions. 27 March 2021 9:34 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 26 March 2021 3:31 PM
I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis. 26 March 2021 6:51 PM
National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane says restrictions are not the solution, but tighter curfews show better results 26 March 2021 4:50 PM
'Ramaphosa must act now and deliver a serious blow, I think he knows that' Prof Ndletyana says it is concerning that violent confrontation might occur by Zuma supporters but the rule of law will be upheld. 26 March 2021 4:33 PM
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban "We want to protect our own people," says Angela Merkel. "It's time to end the EU's naivety," concurs Emmanuel Macron. 26 March 2021 12:42 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car Ohana Cafe's baker Sam van Staden stepped into the breach when a woman went into labour in her car outside the cafe. 26 March 2021 1:29 PM
Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap. 26 March 2021 9:53 AM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It's a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it's on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You're 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh. 25 March 2021 10:31 AM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
US military in Mozambique: 'It's going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Ship still blocked in Suez Canal

Ship still blocked in Suez Canal

25 March 2021 4:01 PM

Guest: Peter Sand

The container ship, the Ever Given, is still blocking the Suez Canal.  It is being described as a new setback for global trade as officials stopped all ships entering the channel. The salvage company says it may take weeks to free.  One analyst says ships are going to have to take the route via the Cape.  We speak to Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst at BIMCO, the world's largest shipping association based in Copenhagen.


Report on wine back from a year on ISS

26 March 2021 6:43 PM

Guest: Michael Lebert

Researchers are tasting a dozen bottles of Bordeaux wine  grapes that have just come back from spending 14 months  aboard the International Space Station as part of Mission WISE, the world's first private applied space research programme. 
In the context of global warming, the mission aims to leverage the effects of microgravity on complex biological systems to find a way for viticulture and agriculture to deal with future challenges

Formula One preview

26 March 2021 5:51 PM

Guest: Hendrik Verwoerd

The 72nd Formula One championship gets underway on Sunday with the first race at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.  Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are the defending World Drivers' and World Constructors' Champions respectively, having won both titles in 2020.  We speak to Formula One correspondent, Hendrik Verwoerd.

Analysis of Zuma's statement on concourt

26 March 2021 5:27 PM

Guest: Richard Calland

Hours after the Constitutional Court said it reserved judgement in the State Capture Commission's contempt of court application against Jacob Zuma, the former president issued a 25-point statement explaining why he didn't appear before the commission. 

Music: Sarah Robyn Farrell

26 March 2021 5:10 PM

Guest: Sarah Robyn Farrell

We speak to Sarah Robyn Farrell about her music and debut single, ‘Love in our Hearts’. Born in Johannesburg, she studying music as UCT and describes herself as a musician, an eco-communicator, a writer, and an activist. 

Book Review with Mike Wills

26 March 2021 4:35 PM
Liquor industry comments on tighter restrictions ahead of Easter weekend

26 March 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener  at National Liquor Traders Council

Representatives of the liquor trade in South Africa say that while there does need to be a "swift response" to a potential third wave of coronavirus infections, this should not include a bans on the sale of alcohol.
 
They say restrictions of this kind should be put in place "only if hospital capacity becomes severely stretched".

Virtual Earth Hour Event

26 March 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Morne Du Plessis | CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF)  South Africa

It's time for Earth Hour again and this year it will be celebrated for the first time as a global virtual event on Saturday at 8.30pm local time. 
This year's event takes place ahead of key international meetings at which world leaders will talk about climate action, sustainable development and how to stem nature loss. 
To ensure that these deliberations are in the best interests of people and nature, this year’s Earth Hour campaign will shine a spotlight on climate change and nature loss.
 

SA company wins award for its concrete modifier made from plastic waste

26 March 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Deon Robbertze

The Centre for Regenerative Design and Collaboration South Africa has won a Dow Business Impact Fund Award worth $100 000 (1 and a half million rand) which it will use to increase production of its concrete modifier, RESIN8, which is made from plastic waste. 
 It says this will not only help rid the country of its plastic waste problem but also assist in the building of communities and infrastructure.  

Analysis of Zuma's statement on Concourt decision

26 March 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana

Hout Bay Seal Centre's home under threat

25 March 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Kim Krynauw

We speak to the Hout Bay Seal Centre to discuss their concerns about losing the organisation's home of the past 20 years.  Kim Krynauw, its operational director, says that for years they had a gentleman's agreement with the Oceana Group to use part of one of the lots they rent at the end of the pier.  But now the Department of Public Works has taken over different lots in the Hout Bay harbour and want to put them out to tender. Oceana emailed the centre in February saying they were cancelling its lease as it was letting go some of the lots due to high costs. Oceana, she says, said they could continue with them if the department gave the centre a separate lease.  But, the department of public works, Kim says, are not replying to emails to confirm the organisation's right to continue operating from the site.  So they are there until end of March, have no capacity to tender for the lot AND nowhere to take the animals.

'We are going to advocate to remain open' - Restaurant Association of SA

National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead

Politics

I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland

Politics

EWN Highlights

NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul

27 March 2021 11:55 AM

27 March 2021 11:55 AM

Survey shows most areas in W. Cape still vulnerable to COVID-19

27 March 2021 10:52 AM

27 March 2021 10:52 AM

Indian cricket icon Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

27 March 2021 10:22 AM

27 March 2021 10:22 AM

