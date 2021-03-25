Redi Tlhabi to be guest editor at Mail & Guardian next month

Guest: Kim Krynauw



We speak to the Hout Bay Seal Centre to discuss their concerns about losing the organisation's home of the past 20 years. Kim Krynauw, its operational director, says that for years they had a gentleman's agreement with the Oceana Group to use part of one of the lots they rent at the end of the pier. But now the Department of Public Works has taken over different lots in the Hout Bay harbour and want to put them out to tender. Oceana emailed the centre in February saying they were cancelling its lease as it was letting go some of the lots due to high costs. Oceana, she says, said they could continue with them if the department gave the centre a separate lease. But, the department of public works, Kim says, are not replying to emails to confirm the organisation's right to continue operating from the site. So they are there until end of March, have no capacity to tender for the lot AND nowhere to take the animals.

