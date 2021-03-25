ConCourt reserves judgement on Zondo Commission's Zuma contempt of court request

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane
Judgement has been reserved in the State Capture Commission's contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. The matter was before the constitutional court earlier today. Commission lawyer, advocate Tembeka Ngukaitobi argued that Zuma's 'falsehoods and attacks on the court' should not go unpunished. We speak to EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane who was there.
Guest: Michael Lebert
Researchers are tasting a dozen bottles of Bordeaux wine grapes that have just come back from spending 14 months aboard the International Space Station as part of Mission WISE, the world's first private applied space research programme.
In the context of global warming, the mission aims to leverage the effects of microgravity on complex biological systems to find a way for viticulture and agriculture to deal with future challenges
Guest: Hendrik Verwoerd
The 72nd Formula One championship gets underway on Sunday with the first race at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are the defending World Drivers' and World Constructors' Champions respectively, having won both titles in 2020. We speak to Formula One correspondent, Hendrik Verwoerd.
Guest: Richard Calland
Hours after the Constitutional Court said it reserved judgement in the State Capture Commission's contempt of court application against Jacob Zuma, the former president issued a 25-point statement explaining why he didn't appear before the commission.
Guest: Sarah Robyn Farrell
We speak to Sarah Robyn Farrell about her music and debut single, ‘Love in our Hearts’. Born in Johannesburg, she studying music as UCT and describes herself as a musician, an eco-communicator, a writer, and an activist.
Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener at National Liquor Traders Council
Representatives of the liquor trade in South Africa say that while there does need to be a "swift response" to a potential third wave of coronavirus infections, this should not include a bans on the sale of alcohol.
They say restrictions of this kind should be put in place "only if hospital capacity becomes severely stretched".
Guest: Morne Du Plessis | CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa
It's time for Earth Hour again and this year it will be celebrated for the first time as a global virtual event on Saturday at 8.30pm local time.
This year's event takes place ahead of key international meetings at which world leaders will talk about climate action, sustainable development and how to stem nature loss.
To ensure that these deliberations are in the best interests of people and nature, this year’s Earth Hour campaign will shine a spotlight on climate change and nature loss.
Guest: Deon Robbertze
The Centre for Regenerative Design and Collaboration South Africa has won a Dow Business Impact Fund Award worth $100 000 (1 and a half million rand) which it will use to increase production of its concrete modifier, RESIN8, which is made from plastic waste.
It says this will not only help rid the country of its plastic waste problem but also assist in the building of communities and infrastructure.
Guest: Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana
Guest: Kim Krynauw
We speak to the Hout Bay Seal Centre to discuss their concerns about losing the organisation's home of the past 20 years. Kim Krynauw, its operational director, says that for years they had a gentleman's agreement with the Oceana Group to use part of one of the lots they rent at the end of the pier. But now the Department of Public Works has taken over different lots in the Hout Bay harbour and want to put them out to tender. Oceana emailed the centre in February saying they were cancelling its lease as it was letting go some of the lots due to high costs. Oceana, she says, said they could continue with them if the department gave the centre a separate lease. But, the department of public works, Kim says, are not replying to emails to confirm the organisation's right to continue operating from the site. So they are there until end of March, have no capacity to tender for the lot AND nowhere to take the animals.