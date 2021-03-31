Motorbiking duo change perception on women riding motorbikes

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 07:20
Tygerberg Raceway land invasion
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
SABC exodus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rob Forbes
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
WC Easter Traffic Plan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Edmond Baumgartner shares his story about reverse discrimination the workplace
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edmond Baumgarten
Today at 10:45
Green Connection Calls on public to say "NO" to "KARPOWERSHIPS"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Liz McDaid - founder member at The Green Connection
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Happy Bless' story
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Happy Bless
Today at 11:45
Trending with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
Silencing the Guns - ISS webinar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Cabo Delgado on the ground Fernando Lima,
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fernando Lima - Chairman, journalist and political commentator at MediaCoop (Mozambique)
Today at 12:37
JHB launches its Easter safety campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
New impound laws for Western Cape drag racers - Transport MEC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
