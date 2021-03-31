The crisis of 6,000 disenfranchised learners in the Western Cape

Today at 07:20 Tygerberg Raceway land invasion Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 SABC exodus Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Rob Forbes

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on India Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:50 WC Easter Traffic Plan Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:33 Edmond Baumgartner shares his story about reverse discrimination the workplace Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Edmond Baumgarten

125 125

Today at 10:45 Green Connection Calls on public to say "NO" to "KARPOWERSHIPS" Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Liz McDaid - founder member at The Green Connection

125 125

Today at 11:05 Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

125 125

Today at 11:32 Happy Bless' story Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Happy Bless

125 125

Today at 11:45 Trending with Chantell Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

125 125

Today at 12:23 Silencing the Guns - ISS webinar The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 12:27 Cabo Delgado on the ground Fernando Lima, The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fernando Lima - Chairman, journalist and political commentator at MediaCoop (Mozambique)

125 125

Today at 12:37 JHB launches its Easter safety campaign The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 12:40 New impound laws for Western Cape drag racers - Transport MEC The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

125 125