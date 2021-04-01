Kalk Bay Theatre’s teasing adult show - Noir

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers. 1 April 2021 7:23 PM
Tax bonanza: Sars collects R138bn more than predicted in 2020/2021 Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses the reasons for the better than expected result on The Money Show. 1 April 2021 6:42 PM
Dlamini-Zuma is wrong about booze transportation ban, claims liquor law attorney Liquor law specialist Danie Cronje says Minister Dlamini-Zuma is wrong to say that the transportation of booze is banned over East... 1 April 2021 4:16 PM
It may be prudent to delay local government elections by 6 to 8 months - analyst Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir explains why the IEC should consider postponing the local government elections. 1 April 2021 5:06 PM
IEC implements Political Party Funding Act forcing parties to disclose donations The Political Party Funding Act, which compels political parties to declare donations of R100 000 and above, has come into effect. 1 April 2021 2:52 PM
[PHOTO] 6000 informal structures now estimated on Tygerberg Raceway More than 56 informal settlements emerged just in the past year alone says Mayco member for Informal Settlements Malusi Booi. 1 April 2021 11:08 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Discovery Bank appoints Reuel Khoza as new chair, replacing Adrian Gore The former Nedbank chair will provide exceptional leadership at Discovery Bank, says CEO Hylton Kallner on The Money Show. 1 April 2021 7:15 PM
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
New way forward for obesity treatment A new medication could give people with obesity the way to match their will 1 April 2021 4:52 PM
[PHOTO GALLERY] Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town Over the 160 years the company has moved from two horse-drawn trams to now testing two electric busses, says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer. 1 April 2021 9:04 AM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you' Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa. 1 April 2021 11:27 AM
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes "You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster. 1 April 2021 9:11 AM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Kalk Bay Theatre’s teasing adult show - Noir

Kalk Bay Theatre’s teasing adult show - Noir

1 April 2021 5:06 PM

Guest: Brad Searl | Actor


Great Heart : A Wine that Empowers

1 April 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Chris Mullineux | Winemaker 

SARS announces outcome of revenue collection

1 April 2021 5:39 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Western Cape health department calling for care and safety during the Easter period

1 April 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Melanie Verwoerd weighs in on Magashule vs Ramaphosa

1 April 2021 4:55 PM

Guest: Melanie Verwoed | Author Of 21 At 21: The Coming Of Age Of A Nation

Books with John Maytham

1 April 2021 4:40 PM
National Arts Festival court victory rejects NAC revisions

1 April 2021 4:11 PM

Guest: Monica Newton  | CEO at National Arts Festival

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

1 April 2021 3:55 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Should the local elections be postponed?

1 April 2021 3:42 PM

Guest: Ebrahim Fakir | Political analyst

The transportation of liquor during the Easter period

1 April 2021 3:25 PM

Guest: Danie Cronje | liquor law specialist 

Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions

Tax bonanza: Sars collects R138bn more than predicted in 2020/2021

Dlamini-Zuma is wrong about booze transportation ban, claims liquor law attorney

SAHPRA authorises commercial use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

1 April 2021 8:20 PM

Survivors from Mozambique attack stream into Pemba safe haven

1 April 2021 8:00 PM

Change of plans: Dlamini-Zuma says you can transport alcohol on Easter holidays

1 April 2021 7:12 PM

