The attempt to reinvigorate the Iran nuclear deal.

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick 6 April 2021 8:14 PM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
View all Local
Zuma's views on Constitution, judiciary are unfair and dangerous - Mojanku Gumbi Activist and lawyer Mojanku Gumbi says former president Jacob Zuma's recent statements about the Constitution are very dangerous. 6 April 2021 6:26 PM
[UPDATE] Amended level 1 guidelines for hospital visits in Western Cape The Western Cape Health Department has released amended visiting guidelines for loved ones who have family in hospital. 6 April 2021 2:55 PM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
View all Politics
Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!' Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman. 6 April 2021 2:42 PM
'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021' "This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman. 6 April 2021 1:51 PM
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up! This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike. 6 April 2021 12:45 PM
View all Business
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas. 6 April 2021 11:48 AM
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers "They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman. 6 April 2021 10:34 AM
Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beaches 5 April 2021 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
Filipino man dies after 'exercise punishment' for breaking curfew to get water A man in the Philippines has died after he was physically punished for breaching the curfew in the city of General Trias. 6 April 2021 11:46 AM
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers "They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman. 6 April 2021 10:34 AM
View all World
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
View all Africa
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up! This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike. 6 April 2021 12:45 PM
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections. 6 April 2021 8:49 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
The attempt to reinvigorate the Iran nuclear deal.

The attempt to reinvigorate the Iran nuclear deal.

6 April 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Yossi Mekelberg | Associate fellow with the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

From Mink to the Wild: COVID-19 through the Mirror of Sylvatic Plague

6 April 2021 6:12 PM

Guest: Jules skotnes-Brown 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Regional leaders of the SADC meet to chat about insurgency

6 April 2021 5:45 PM

Guest: Liesl Louw-Vaudran | Senior Researcher and project leader · ‎Institute for Security Studies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma's strange ideas around constitutional democracy

6 April 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Mojanku Gumbi | Advocate,  human rights lawyer and Defend our Democracy activist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hard Drive: the activation of an obscure part of Popia.

6 April 2021 5:17 PM

Guest: Phillip de Wet | Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The ins and outs of High Impact Intensity Training

6 April 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sport Scientist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Woman and Cars: "Women know what they want, and automakers should take note of their influence"

6 April 2021 4:10 PM

Guest: Seugnette van Wyngaard |  Head of First for Women

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest on the likelihood of a Low-Cost Coronavirus Vaccine

6 April 2021 3:56 PM

Guest: Dr Jody Boffa | community-based researcher and epidemiologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is the global minimum corporate tax rate that the US treasury secretory is calling for

6 April 2021 3:35 PM

Guest: Xhanti Payi | Economist & Founder  at Nascence Advisory

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Great Heart : A Wine that Empowers

1 April 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Chris Mullineux | Winemaker 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa

Local Opinion Politics

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

Mmusi Maimane: Tony Leon's comments are offensive and dehumanising.

Politics

EWN Highlights

IMF applauds US infrastructure plan, worries about vaccine reticence

6 April 2021 8:29 PM

IFP hails Frank Mdlalose as selfless leader

6 April 2021 7:46 PM

Tanzanian president says 'not proper' to ignore COVID-19

6 April 2021 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA