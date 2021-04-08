Parliament names MPs for Public Protector probe

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
The shining light of Masiphumelele
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vince Van Der Bijl - Cricket legend
Today at 17:05
Weekly update with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
"Adam Habib is no racist" - DM OP-ED
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barney Pityana - lawyer, theologian and lifelong activist for human rights and justice
Today at 17:45
VINEVENOM focuses on the authentic expression of grape, terroir and biological aging.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Samantha Suddons - Founder of VINEVENOM.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend "Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka. 8 April 2021 12:59 PM
Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will stage sit-ins at vaccination centres if there is no "concrete" vaccination plan by th... 8 April 2021 12:25 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining. 7 April 2021 5:34 PM
Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors. 7 April 2021 2:35 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack "It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde. 8 April 2021 9:22 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Parliament names MPs for Public Protector probe

Parliament names MPs for Public Protector probe

8 April 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

The Masters 2021 at Augusta National

8 April 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Richard Maspero

SA Tourism Report: International tourism still more than 70% lower in SA than before Covid

8 April 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Sisa Ntshona | SAT CEO

The Racial Literacy Project

8 April 2021 4:05 PM

Guest: Joshua Cox | Founder at Fix Forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

8 April 2021 3:59 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

SA musicians are winning with new TikTok deal!

7 April 2021 6:07 PM

Guest: Wiseman Ngubo | COO at Capasso 

Use of ivermectin for Covid-19 approved by court

7 April 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Jeremy Nel | Infectious diseases specialist at Wits University

Chris Yelland and his expertise on powerships to solve SA's energy crisis

7 April 2021 5:21 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence 

Providing for those who live on the street

7 April 2021 5:10 PM

Guest: Kerry-Dale Hoffman | founder of Souper Troopers

Suspects arrested for the murder of two SAMWU members

7 April 2021 4:38 PM

Guest: Michael Khumalo | SAMWU

Trending

Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

Local Sport

Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy

Local

[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing

World

EWN Highlights

Divided ANC appoints 35 young people to resuscitate its Youth League

8 April 2021 4:39 PM

India suffers vaccine shortages as virus surges

8 April 2021 4:10 PM

MUT management vows to act decisively against disruptive student protests

8 April 2021 3:50 PM

