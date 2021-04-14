ICASA's unchanged sports broadcast rights bill

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
ENT specialist makes smell training kit to help Covid-19 survivors regain senses ENT specialist Dr. Martin Young says smell training has been shown to enhance and recover lost smell. 14 April 2021 6:44 PM
Attacks on SA’s LGBTQIA+ community must be labelled as hate crimes, urges Glasa The Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa) believes there's been an increase in premeditated murders targeting members o... 14 April 2021 3:46 PM
View all Local
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines. 14 April 2021 9:49 AM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
View all Politics
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan. 14 April 2021 8:20 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all Business
Spike in methamphetamine usage among SA youth during lockdown - SANPUD Early research shows this upward trend says Youth representative at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs MJ Stokes. 14 April 2021 1:33 PM
Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes! Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa. Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679. 14 April 2021 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique? Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton. 14 April 2021 12:59 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
ICASA's unchanged sports broadcast rights bill

ICASA's unchanged sports broadcast rights bill

14 April 2021 4:37 PM

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor  at Daily Maverick


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Chatting about the CBS series - Rumble & Hum

14 April 2021 6:07 PM

Guest: Lew Williams | Multi award winning tattoo artist & reality tv lead in Rumble&Hum 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA suspends J&J Covid vaccine rollout - was this the best move?

14 April 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SmellSense: A smell retraining kit for post covid!

14 April 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: Martin Young | ENT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT's Scott Roberts weighs in on Dr Lwazi Lushaba’s Hitler comments

14 April 2021 4:30 PM

Guest: Scott Roberts |  postgraduate research student in the UCT faculty of law and a co-founder of Progress SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's 2020 cinema box office gross sees loss of R1.2 billion due to the pandemic

14 April 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Nomazulu  Mda  | Head of Operations at National Film And Video Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CASAC on Malema and the JSC

14 April 2021 3:54 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution | Tel: +27216858809 | Tel: +27 73 158 5736

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prisoner transport crash in Fish Hoek - Prisoner transport has been a long-standing issue in this constituency

14 April 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Mireille Wenger | DA Constituency head for the Deep South 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Rugby's plans for the Lions tour?

13 April 2021 6:10 PM

Guest: Sibusiso Mjikeliso | Sports journalist  at Sport24 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A bullying Top Six at the SCA?

13 April 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan | News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Zille on Madikizela qualifications saga: There will be appropriate consequences

Local

Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021

World

'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award

Entertainment World

EWN Highlights

Benin's Talon takes tough line after re-election win

14 April 2021 8:55 PM

Kamala Harris to visit Mexico, Guatemala to discuss migrants

14 April 2021 7:56 PM

ANC NWC side-steps Magashule’s attempt to widen step-aside scope

14 April 2021 6:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA