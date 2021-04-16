11th SHAKESPEARE SCHOOLS FESTIVAL FOR ARTSCAPE & THE MASQUE THEATRE FROM 19 APRIL

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:55
An Hour with Quanita Adams on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quanita Adams - creator at The Riviera (TV show)
Today at 17:05
SA vaccine pause - was it a good move?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Jacobson - Head Of Clinical Haematology at National Health Laboratory Services
Today at 17:20
Reopening of the Theatre on the Bay!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Today at 17:45
The new single "La Bhembe" from Stimela's lead singer; Sam Ndlovu.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Ndlovu - Lead singer of Stimela
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Muizenberg day service centre opens for homeless, offers counselling and meals The Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) has partnered with NPO U-Turn to offer a space for homeless people to receive support. 16 April 2021 4:23 PM
VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 16 April 2021 3:06 PM
Health Dept launches vaccine self-registration system for people over 60 If you're over 60, you can register for the Covid-19 vaccine on the government's EVDS platform. It goes live from 4pm on Friday af... 16 April 2021 2:13 PM
View all Local
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
View all Politics
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021 The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021. 16 April 2021 3:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
View all Business
How special operation fixed Capetonian Simone Blanckenberg's lymphedema Pippa Hudson chats to Simone Blanckenberg and Dr Laura Redman about their journey in tackling this condition. 16 April 2021 3:41 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some... 16 April 2021 8:00 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
View all Africa
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
11th SHAKESPEARE SCHOOLS FESTIVAL FOR ARTSCAPE & THE MASQUE THEATRE FROM 19 APRIL

11th SHAKESPEARE SCHOOLS FESTIVAL FOR ARTSCAPE & THE MASQUE THEATRE FROM 19 APRIL

16 April 2021 4:03 PM

Guest: Samantha Pearce | drama teacher & play director at Leiden High School in Delft and Thomas Hugo | 18, in Matric at Wynberg Boys High School


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Books with John Maytham

16 April 2021 4:37 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa announces appointments in SANDF

16 April 2021 4:29 PM

Guest: Helmoed Heitman | Military and Defence Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Muizenberg opens new service centre to assist homeless

16 April 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: Peter Corbett | MID Chair

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

REIGNITE - driving much needed local travel

16 April 2021 3:40 PM

Guest: Suzanne Bayly

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It's Not About the Bats - Interview with Adam Cruise

15 April 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Adam Cruise | Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the last year of trauma, uncertainty and isolation have affected our minds and memory

15 April 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Catherine Loveday | University of Westminster 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekly update with Premier Alan Winde

15 April 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

VELDSKOEN named official casual shoe for SA Olympians

15 April 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Nick Dreyer | CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is the latest on the government's cannabis plan

15 April 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Shaad Vayej | Associate in the Dispute Resolution at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How special operation fixed Capetonian Simone Blanckenberg's lymphedema

Lifestyle

Horrific scenes in Brazil as healthcare system starts to collapse

SAA appoints fifth CEO in five years while business rescue process drags on

Business

Senegal issues denial after media report of deaths linked to AstraZeneca

16 April 2021 4:45 PM

Mpumalanga ANC PEC to push ahead with elective conference despite threats

16 April 2021 3:46 PM

Dozens of LGBTQIA+ members march to Parly against suspected hate crime murders

16 April 2021 3:04 PM

