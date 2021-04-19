The latest on the situation at UCT

Guest: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng | Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town
Guest: Professor Anne Skelton | Child law expert, University of Pretoria.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nadja DaehnkeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jono TaitLISTEN TO PODCAST
The City of Cape Town has confirmed that the fire has been contained, says Eyewitness News reporter Lizell Persens.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sam Ndlovu | Lead singer of StimelaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alan Committie | ComedianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Barry Jacobson | Head Of Clinical Haematology at National Health Laboratory ServicesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Quanita Adams | creator at The Riviera (TV show)LISTEN TO PODCAST