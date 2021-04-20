Executive Director of Libraries at UCT: Ujala Satgoor

Guest: Kim Whitaker | Founder at Ubuntu BedsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jon Meinking | member at Volunteer Wildfire ServicesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Malusi Ndlovu | Director of Large Enterprises at Old Mutual CorporateLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Neil Manthorp | Cricket Correspondent at MWP MediaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga | Spokesperson at Department of Basic EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Siya Kolisi | Rugby playerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lorenzo Davids | CEO at Community Chest WCLISTEN TO PODCAST
Andy Davies Organiser at Friends of Table Mountain: Friends of Table Mountain respond to the latest in fire-related mattersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Anne Skelton | Child law expert, University of Pretoria.LISTEN TO PODCAST